Scottsbluff 4-Her is perfect with bow and rifle to claim state titles

Gavin said his interest in shooting dates back to when he was 5, starting with BB guns and bows. His enthusiasm springs out of his enjoyment of bow and firearm hunting for a variety of game: deer, antelope, pheasants, duck, geese, and turkey. He has been involved in 4-H shooting sports since he was 8 and eligible to join 4-H.

Discussing Gavin’s success in 4-H shooting sports, Grandfather Tom Lundgren points out that volunteer leaders are key to the 4-H experience. Gavin is a member of the Western Nebraska Shooters 4-H club, which has enjoyed a lot of success at competitions.

“They have a great team and a great coach,” Lundgren said, Western Nebraska Shooting Sports Club is currently led by Justin and Jenny Bohl, and Lundgren also gives credit to former club leaders Troy and Jennifer Svoboda. And Alan Weinhold coaches the silhouette event and provides a place for silhouette shooters to practice.

One thing that drew Gavin to 4-H is that his mother and father grew up in 4-H, had a lot of fun and learned a lot. He attributes his shooting success to “practice, probably.”

“And you have to be able to concentrate,” he adds. He likes to shoot his bow every day after school if the weather is not too windy or cold. Hunting seasons offer plenty of opportunities to go out and shoot.