Scottsbluff woman named one of COWGIRL Magazine’s 30 under 30

Growing up on a farm and ranch west of Scottsbluff, Shelby Winchell developed a passion for rodeo and the Western industry. That interest guided her throughout her childhood and career and now she is receiving national recognition.

Winchell’s efforts were recently honored in COWGIRL Magazine when Winchell, 29, was selected to COWGIRL magazine’s COWGIRL 30 under 30 for 2021. The 30 women selected come from a diverse background, but have been influential in their fields for promoting the Western industry. She found out she was an honoree in late November and was featured in the January issue of Cowgirl magazine.

“It was very gratifying to be selected within such an empowering group of women for the COWGIRL magazine’s 30 under 30,” Winchell said.

Winchell’s family was excited, but they did not realize the significance of the recognition until they traveled to Fort Worth, Texas.

“We were hoping for her,” said Shawna, Winchell’s mother. “We knew the field of contestants was endless and a little girl from this area who knows.

“We were excited for her because she works hard at what she does and she’s a true believer in everything she does for the Western industry.”