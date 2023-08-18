The Four States Irrigation Council is inviting the public to attend its summer tour in Wyoming, taking place Aug. 23 and 24.

The tour, based out of Casper, will include stops at critical water infrastructure in the region, including Pathfinder Dam, Fremont Power Plant, Gray Reef Dam, Alcova Irrigation District, LaPerle Dam, Guernsey Dam and Power Plant, Whalen Diversion Dam and the Goshen Irrigation District.

The Four States Irrigation Council, established in 1952, serves as a forum for farmers, ditch and irrigation company representatives, water district employees and board members, government officials and others to discuss water-delivery and irrigation-related issues, exchange ideas and develop solutions.

Four States hosts a summer tour every other year on a rotating schedule to each of the four member states (Colorado, Kansas Nebraska and Wyoming). These tours offer an opportunity to view irrigation projects and facilities at different locations, and serve as a great networking opportunities.

Four States — which also hosts an annual meeting in Colorado each January — promotes the wise use of the nation’s water resources and encourages effective and diverse use of this limited resource. Improving agricultural conservation, promoting more efficient use of water, and balancing these needs with aquatic and wildlife concerns are all priorities of Four States.

To learn more about the organization and its upcoming summer tour in Wyoming, visit www.4-states-irrigation.org.