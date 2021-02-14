Second annual Panhandle Soil Health Workshop set

The second annual Panhandle Soil Health Workshop sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center will be an online event for ag producers, consultants, and others in the region.

The workshop will take place on March 5 from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on the Zoom cloud meeting platform. Registration is needed and can be done online.

Speakers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS), and the University of Wyoming, as well as producers, will present soil health, soil health programs, and management practices that affect soil health in the region.

The workshop is intended to appeal primarily to farmers and ranchers, but also to crop consultants and anyone interested in soil, said Bijesh Maharjan, Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center, who is organizing it.

There is no registration fee, but advance registration is required by Feb. 28. People can register online at https://cvent.me/8wrXQG. They also can email Maharjan at bmaharjan@unl.edu or call him at 308-632-1372. There’s also a link at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center’s website, https://panhandle.unl.edu