Secretariat legacy as 'Big Red' lives on in offspring

This April 1989 file photo shows Secretariat at Claiborne Farm in Paris, Ky.

Secretariat was foaled March 30, 1970, in Caroline County, Virginia. His sire was Bold Ruler and his dam was Somethingroyal.

As he grew to more than 16 hands, he was known as ‘Big Red’. Secretariat is the ninth Triple Crown winner. In 1973, he won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. He was not only the winner but set speed records in all three races.

Big Red is best known through his daughters’ offspring, he was the leading broodemare sire in North America in 1992. Most famous was Storm Cat, A.P. Indy, Gone West and Chief’s Crown. Secretariat was euthanized October 4, 1989, because of laminitis, a condition where the tissue of the foot separates from the hoof and is very painful, at age 19.

This horse was the most beautiful and courageous horse anyone had ever see. It was discovered that Big Red had an abnormally large heart which he shared with the world for 19 years. Everyone mourned the loss of this great horse, but his legacy will always live on.

