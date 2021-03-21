Sen. Deb Fischer reintroduces HAULS Act

A bill to allow for the safe transport of agricultural and livestock products has been reintroduced by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.
Fischer is a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and ranking member of the Surface Transportation, Maritime, Freight and Ports Subcommittee. Her legislation is called Haulers of Agriculture and Livestock Safety (HAULS) Act.
She said Nebraska’s ag and livestock haulers provide a critical service transporting food and fuel across the nation.
“However, certain federal regulations fail to account for the unique circumstances involved in moving their products,” Fischer said. “The HAULS Act builds on my previous work to help our haulers transport their critical goods safely and efficiently.”
The legislation would:
— Eliminate the requirement that ag and livestock hours-of-service exemptions only apply during state-designated planting and harvesting seasons.
— Amend and clarify the definition of “agricultural commodities” based on feedback provided by agriculture and livestock organizations.
— Authorize a 150 air-mile exemption from HOS requirements on the destination side of a haul for ag and livestock haulers.
The legislation has the support of the Nebraska Cattlemen.
“Nebraska plays an integral role in the U.S. beef production chain as a leading state for commercial cattle slaughter, all cattle on feed, commercial red meat production and livestock cash receipts,” said William H. Rhea III, president of Nebraska Cattlemen.
Rhea said that current federal regulations fail to account for the intricacies involved with hauling live animals.
“The HAULS Act would help mitigate situations where a hauler is forced to choose between compliance with federal law or the health and welfare of the livestock on board,” he said.
Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said the efficient transport of livestock is critical to the agriculture sector and to the welfare of its livestock animals.
“The HAULS Act reflects this common-sense approach by updating oversight of livestock transport to provide flexibility and better reflect the unique challenges that exist in hauling live animals,” McHargue said.
Kristi Block, executive vice president of Nebraska Grain and Feed Association, said Fischer’s legislation “couldn’t be reintroduced at a more needed time.”
“The bill provides clarity with the addition of feed ingredients, such as soybean meal and distillers grains, to the agricultural products definition,” Block said.
“Clarity keeps the transport of agricultural products moving when there are unforeseen bottlenecks from Mother Nature and ‘Acts of God’ such as Nebraska’s 2019 floods, the pandemic, and the most recent utterly cold temperatures experienced in the Midwest halting some animal feed manufacturing. A stable and consistent food supply is needed by all and this bill helps better meet that need.”