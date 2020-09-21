Severe Drought conditions persist and will continue

Nebraska’s Sept. 15 drought monitor indicates D2 (severe drought) conditions persist across the Panhandle, while the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (NWSCPC) drought outlook forecasts these conditions may persist in Western Nebraska through Dec. 31.
“I wish I really could say the outlook looks better to help folks out here, but looking at what our partners at the climate prediction center have put out for the 6-10 and the 10-14 day outlooks and even with the latest predictions for Oct. we are looking at favored below normal conditions for precipitation,” Cheyenne National Weather Service Forecast Office meteorologist Bill Mokry said, “So continual dry out is favored by some of the very long term climate models and what the pattern overall in the next week looks like as well.”
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center also reports a probability of below normal precipitation values through across Western Nebraska to continue into the winter months.
“Looking at Scottsbluff as a quick snapshot, generally speaking most of our heavier rainfall stuff is in the spring to early summer, so a lot of the times April through July is when we see some of our precipitation totals for the region,” Mokry said.
Mokry said, the Panhandle is sitting dry going into the fall so it is likely drought conditions will only increase.
“It is certainly possible that we could get a passing system later on that could kind of help, but with how some of the longer term models are suggesting that at this point it will probably be just any sort of quick little rain that will not do enough to kind of help take care of anything in the next month to three months,” Mokry said.
Currently the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) reports 1,260,000 Nebraska residents are in a drought, and an additional 204,000 more Nebraskans are in abnormally dry areas. Put into perspective, the NIDIS reports 69% of the state’s population is in a drought and 11% more residents are in abnormally dry areas.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor and the NIDIS, all areas within 5 of 11 counties in the Panhandle are in a D2 drought. The counties indicated to fall within these classifications are reported to be Scotts Bluff, Sioux, Morrill, Garden and Duel Counties.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reports 53.44% of Nebraska’s land area to fall into D1 (moderate drought) conditions and 23.52% of the state’s land area to fall into D2 (severe drought) conditions.
From the beginning of the 2020 water year (Oct. 1, 2019) until approximately three months ago (Jun. 16, 2020) the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates no areas within the state were in D2-D4 drought categorizations. In comparison to data provided by the U.S. Drought Monitor, current D2-D4 drought land area has increased by 23.52% in the last three months.
The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates an increase in drought conditions throughout the summer months, and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center predicts not only drought conditions to persist through Dec. 17, but also forecasts a 50% probability of temperatures to be above normal.
Yet, according to The Nebraska’s Climate Assessment Response Committee’s 2020 Drought Mitigation and Response Plan, drought periods are a common feature of the Nebraska landscape.
The committee reports the evidence of a number of severe drought periods over the past 800 years has been “clearly” documented through tree rings.
The Nebraska’s Climate Assessment Response Committee’s Drought Mitigation and Response Plan reports drought conditions to have an impact within the agriculture sector, causing an economic ripple effect due to a reduced ability of producers to purchase goods and services.
“In addition to obvious losses in yields in crop and livestock production, drought is associated with increases in insect infestations, plant disease, and wind erosion. Droughts also bring increased problems with insects and diseases to forests and reduce growth. The incidence of forest and range fires increases substantially during extended droughts, which in turn places both human and wildlife populations at higher,” Nebraska’s Climate Assessment Response Committee (CARC) Drought Mitigation and Response Plan, “In addition, the indirect impacts of drought on personal and business incomes, tax revenues, unemployment, and other areas are also significant.”
Drought response and assistance
In an effort to offset income losses due to drought conditions, the Sioux County U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, has initiated a county wide Livestock Forage Disaster Program as of Sept. 15.
According to the Sioux County FSA office, this initiative has be taken due to the loss of grazing on privately-owned land, leased land where the producer has a risk in the grazing of fire on federally managed land. The FSA reports the Livestock Forage Disaster Program applies to producers of small grain, native pasture, improved pasture, annual ryegrass of forage sorghum.
“Prolonged drought conditions have created a need for livestock disaster assistance programs in Sioux County,” Sioux County FSA Co-Executive Director Killi Willey said in a news release, “I encourage all affected livestock producers to contact the Scottsbluff or Dawes/N. Sioux County FSA Offices to schedule an appointment to enroll in the program.”
