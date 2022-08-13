SHOOTIN' HIGH: Tyler Butcher headed to state after winning market swine

In his final year as a 4-H member, Tyler Butcher captured champion 4-H and champion FFA market swine at the 2022 Scotts Bluff County Fair. He moved on to take the overall county title in the final class.

Before the county champion class got underway, Butcher had to choose between showing his 4-H or FFA pig, then ask someone to step-in to show the other.

“When the judge first saw him, you could tell that he really liked him and he was really talking him up,” he said. “So we knew that the 4-H one was our better pig, so that’s the one we stuck with for the final.”

Butcher said it was a neat feeling to win big his final year with a pig that enjoys the show ring as much as he does.

“He’s energetic, and he likes to show,” Butcher said. “Most of the pigs are slow, but he likes to be out there and he prances in the ring.”

The champion pig’s classy show style was a culmination of hours of twice-a-day training sessions that consumed Butcher’s summer. In addition to training and regular care, the show pigs are given special attention to their hair.

“All summer long we’re training them to walk with their head up and at the right pace,” Butcher said. “It takes most of the day for me and that’s mainly all I do all summer is work with my pigs. They get walked in the morning and evening, then there’s conditioning their hair throughout the day and washing them. It’s a lot more work than you think it is.”

Showing pigs is a family affair on the Butcher farm that began with his older sister. Once old enough to join the 4-H program, he eventually followed in her footsteps.

“My sister started the earliest she could and then I started as soon as I could,” Butcher said. “My sister was winning and I really liked it and then I got into it. I wanted to do it well, and I got out there and won my first show. Then I just got really into it, and here we are now; this is my last year.”

Finding champion pigs is a process that starts in February to late March when Butcher and his father travel to swine sales throughout the region. From sale purchases, the final group is chosen to compete in market swine classes at the county and state fair.

“It’s a process and we start by just driving around to different sales, watching sales. Then buying a lot of them and thinning them out as you go,” Butcher said. “We started with about 10 this year, and then we just went down from there. We have three (at the county fair) and then we have a couple at home for state.”

Market swine will begin arriving in the swine barn for the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Aug. 26 and show on Aug. 28. Butcher will be making a run for a top placing at the state 4-H market swine show with his county champion pig.

“We try to win here and then we go to state fair in Grand Island, and we try to do what we can do there,” he said. “In 2018, we got reserve champion overall and then last year, we got third overall. So we’re shootin’ high this year.”

When Butcher’s not training and caring for show pigs, he realizes another passion by helping his father on the family farm.

He graduated high school through the homeschool program in the spring and will be attending Western Nebraska Community College, focusing on agriculture business classes.

“I’m excited for it,” Butcher said. “The plan is ag business education, then help my dad on the farm.”

While Butcher said he may show another set of market pigs next year through the FFA program, there is a good chance this 2022 state fair will be the end of era for the family.

“I might show in FFA at state next year, but if I don’t show in FFA, then we’ll probably be done,” he said. “I’m gonna miss it.”