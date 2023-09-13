Scottsbluff High School and Aulick Industries have expanded their partnership and efforts to train future trades professionals by enlisting the school’s construction trades students to work on the company’s container home development.

A crew from Aulick Industries delivered the shell of a container home to Scottsbluff High School on Wednesday morning. Over the next few months, construction trades students will transform those three metal boxes into a comfortable and functional home.

Jake Aulick touted the partnership’s ability to show students every step of the interior construction process on a fairly accelerated timeline thanks to the home’s relatively small size.

“The kids, in the big picture, would finish one container house a semester,” he said. “They’ll do all the frame up, the insulation, the electrical, the plumbing, the sheet rock, the flooring, the trim work, the doors… They’ll get to do it all.”

That work will be spread across several classes in the SHS Skilled and Technical Sciences Academy. In that way, the project will impact the education and career readiness of 25 to 30 students each semester.

Another benefit of working with the modular structures is the ability to bring them right to the students rather than transporting students to a separate construction site.

“The big difference that we like about this project with SHS is that it’s onsite,” Aulick said. “Traveling with the kids isn’t an issue, and it’s here where you can store all of your utilities and all of your materials here at the high school. It’s just a better layout.”

The company actually installed two container homes on the SHS campus, one of which has already been completed by the Aulick staff. A second structure will serve as a template for the students to follow and will allow them to explore and investigate at will.

“We wanted to have one here that the kids could see, make sure they could feel it, touch it and understand what’s going on, and then bring a raw one so they could answer a lot of their own questions,” Aulick said.

The collaboration with SHS will be mutually beneficial. Students will get hands-on experience in construction, electrical work, plumbing and HVAC while directly helping to fill a need for housing in their community. Overall, Aulick aims to construct around 70 of the homes within the next 10 years.

The majority of those completed homes will be placed in a development on the south side of Gering, a project that was announced earlier this year. That project, Aulick said, is the company’s attempt to prevent an impending housing crisis while also playing to its strengths of working with steel rather than traditional housing materials.

That steel construction makes modifications to the structure more or less impossible, but Aulick said that it has one particular benefit that will make the homes cost-effective in the long run.

“The biggest sales piece to these container houses is that there’s just no maintenance,” he said. “Outside of a window or door getting broken, there’s no shingles or siding, nothing is really going to hurt these things.”

Aulick said that the homes are about 480 square feet and fall within the average size range of apartments in the Scottsbluff/Gering area, which he says is 400 to 600 square feet.

“This would be great for a young kid just ready to move out of mom and dad’s house,” he said.