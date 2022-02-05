Sierra Banks named Box Butte County's Oustanding 4-Her.

Sierra Banks is a sophomore at Alliance High School and this will be her ninth year with 4-H. Throughout her time participating in the youth program, Banks has entered a variety of projects including cookie jar, baking, sewing, crafts, plants, rabbits and dog.
One of her more recent projects is training her four-year-old golden retriever named Captain for showing at the county fair. Banks said Captain can have a short attention span and low patience, but the pair was able work together to win the overall obedience showmanship class at the 2021 Box Butte County Fair.
“Captain is over average for his size so it’s a little bit more difficult showing him ... getting overall obedience showmanship with him this past year was super exciting,” Banks said.
A project that Banks has been involved with since she first began 4-H is sewing. Banks began sewing at a young age and she has been consistently advancing in the sewing and modeling projects. She explained that beginning or junior modeling can be more relaxed. The participant usually works with 100% cotton materials to make pajamas, pillowcases or bags. Once the 4-H’er is able to move up in levels, materials that can be more difficult to work with are typically used to make more advanced clothing items. Banks said that as you gain more experience with sewing, details such as invisible zippers and pockets can be added, and stretchy material could be used.
“I’ve been sewing since I was eight,” Banks said. “… My favorite item I’ve made is this blue and white striped jumpsuit that I was able to model at the State Fair and I believe I got a purple (ribbon) modeling that at state.”
Banks said she became involved with 4-H because both her parents participated when they were young.
“4-H has always been something that’s been a part of our family, my sister did it when she was young and then I followed her lead,” Banks said.
The Panhandle 4-H counties offer a large variety of clubs that typically cater towards a specific project. This allows the club members to have easy access to leaders and volunteers that are knowledgeable in the 4-H project. Nebraska 4-H youth are encouraged but not required to join a club. Banks is currently a member of two clubs, the Little Critters Club and Junior Leaders Club.
The Junior Leaders Club is an opportunity for any youth older than 12 currently enrolled in 4-H to gain leadership experience and participate in community service. Banks and the other junior leaders enjoyed activities and small trips. They served in the community doing different acts of service throughout the year. She explained that she joined this particular club to get a better understanding of what is going on in 4-H, the county fair and her community and to gain opportunities to contribute in these areas.
“Something we do as junior leaders is we help out at the pop booth for two to three hours selling drinks, candy and snacks to those that are showing or those that are just browsing around,” Banks said.
For the 2022 4-H year, Banks as well as Delany Childers and Gavin Bell, are serving as junior council members of the Box Butte County 4-H Council. The youth had to fill out an application and be accepted by the council to join the adults as a junior member. Banks explained that she wanted to be a part of the 4-H council to gain a better understanding of what was happening and how she could become more involved.
”I wanted to be able to get my voice out there and to help the fair, have a little bit more control over what’s happening,” Banks said.
She reflects that being involved in 4-H has been a great experience for her. In addition to in-depth knowledge of the projects she has enrolled in throughout her 4-H career, Banks has been able to develop her social skills. Being actively involved in the 4-H program has also given her public speaking skills and the confidence to present and speak in front of large groups of people.
At the Box Butte County 4-H achievement night, Banks was given the Outstanding 4-H’er award for the 2021 4-H year. The award is intended to honor a 4-H member for their performance, dedication and passion for the 4-H program.
“That was exciting and I was super happy about that,” Banks said about winning the award. “… The cool thing is my sister got to present the award to me over zoom while she’s in England.”
Banks plans to stay involved in the 4-H program after she graduates from college and hopes she can become a project leader or conduct clinics for 4-H youth.
Banks said 4-H is about having fun and growing as a person. “(4-H) isn’t about the ribbons or the placement or the prizes,” she explained. “… Those are a nice benefit but it’s about the experience and how you feel afterward knowing that you’ve made something or you showed something with your own two hands. You did that by yourself.”
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.