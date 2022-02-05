Sierra Banks named Box Butte County's Oustanding 4-Her.

“Something we do as junior leaders is we help out at the pop booth for two to three hours selling drinks, candy and snacks to those that are showing or those that are just browsing around,” Banks said.

For the 2022 4-H year, Banks as well as Delany Childers and Gavin Bell, are serving as junior council members of the Box Butte County 4-H Council. The youth had to fill out an application and be accepted by the council to join the adults as a junior member. Banks explained that she wanted to be a part of the 4-H council to gain a better understanding of what was happening and how she could become more involved.

”I wanted to be able to get my voice out there and to help the fair, have a little bit more control over what’s happening,” Banks said.

She reflects that being involved in 4-H has been a great experience for her. In addition to in-depth knowledge of the projects she has enrolled in throughout her 4-H career, Banks has been able to develop her social skills. Being actively involved in the 4-H program has also given her public speaking skills and the confidence to present and speak in front of large groups of people.