Silage for Beef Cattle Conference scheduled

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension, Lallemand Animal Nutrition and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are hosting the fourth Silage for Beef Cattle Conference on March 17. The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Registration is free and producers have the option to either stream the conference online or attend in-person at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center in Ithaca, Neb.
Pre-register to join in-person or virtually by March 2 at https://go.unl.edu/silageforbeef2022
Topics and speakers will include:
- Agronomic management of small grain for silages, led by Daren Redfearn, Ph.D., Professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- When to harvest small grain silage, led by Mary Drewnoski, Ph.D., Associate Professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Sorghum silage: A solution for limited water, led by Renato Schmidt, Ph.D., Technical Services – Forage, Lallemand Animal Nutrition
- Why fermentation analysis is important and what it means for your operation, led by John Goeser, Ph.D., Director of Nutritional Research & Innovation at Rock River Laboratory and Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin – Madison
- Fundamentals of silage harvest management, led by Becky Arnold, Custom Harvest Business Development Manager, Lallemand Animal Nutrition
- Inoculants for small grain silage with Limin Kung, Ph.D., Professor at the University of Delaware
- Economics and ROI on quality forage in grower and finishing rations, led by Jhones Sarturi, Ph.D., Associate Professor at Texas Tech University
- Making small grain silage work, a producer and nutritionist panel discussion led by Dan Loy, Ph.D., Director of the Iowa Beef Center and Professor at Iowa State University