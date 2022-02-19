Silage for Beef Cattle Conference scheduled

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension, Lallemand Animal Nutrition and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are hosting the fourth Silage for Beef Cattle Conference on March 17. The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Registration is free and producers have the option to either stream the conference online or attend in-person at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center in Ithaca, Neb.

Pre-register to join in-person or virtually by March 2 at https://go.unl.edu/silageforbeef2022

Topics and speakers will include:

- Agronomic management of small grain for silages, led by Daren Redfearn, Ph.D., Professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

- When to harvest small grain silage, led by Mary Drewnoski, Ph.D., Associate Professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

- Sorghum silage: A solution for limited water, led by Renato Schmidt, Ph.D., Technical Services – Forage, Lallemand Animal Nutrition