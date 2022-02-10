Silo film, panel discussion coming to Midwest Theater Feb. 23.

Gary Stone, an associate extension educator with the Panhandle Research & Extension Center said one of the dangers people may come across when working in a silo is bridging of the grain. Bridging is a self-created arch that forms above the outlet. Wall friction holds up the arch as the grain binds to itself to create an arch but disturbing that grain can be deadly.

“One thing would be the bridging of the grain in the silos and that would be the main one,” Stone said. “They pull grain out from the bottom of the bin – that’s how a silo works – and then the corn might get hot and get a little cakey on top. When that corn gets sucked down underneath that, that bridge or that corn up above stays solid so to speak. People crawl up into the bin and they start jumping up and down or poking it with a stick to get it to break free and then they get sucked in and they get covered up.”

He also hopes the younger agricultural professionals and students understand the importance of safety.

“Safety is always going to be number one in anything that you do,” Stone said. “You have to be safe to be good at what you do. You can’t cut corners.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}