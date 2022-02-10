Silo film, panel discussion coming to Midwest Theater Feb. 23.

The sun crests over the horizon on the corn field as a combine harvester reaps, threshes, gathers and winnows the grain during harvest. But a family’s life quickly turns upside down when teenager Cody Rose becomes the victim of a grain entrapment accident.
Silo, a 2019 film, tells the story about the dangers people may encounter when they become entrapped inside a silo full of grain that acts like quicksand. The film is the first ever feature film about a grain entrapment and will be shown at the Historic Midwest Theater Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m., followed by a panel discussion at 7 p.m.
Nicole Berosek, organizational wellness coordinator for the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council – a subsidiary of Panhandle Public Health District, said, “it’s really challenging when you’re dealing with grain bins and just the importance of it in the farming community, we just wanted to bring that information to the Panhandle.”
The film will be shown during FFA Week, which is Feb. 19-26, with the hopes to target not only farmers and ranchers, but also youth involved in agriculture.
“We are trying to target FFA, 4-H and ag. students as well as farmers and employers,” Berosek said. “There are many different concerns and grain entrapment is just one of them. Just ensuring that we get that education out there is one of the things we’re doing to bring awareness to the issue. The kids don’t have that education and don’t know.”
Gary Stone, an associate extension educator with the Panhandle Research & Extension Center said one of the dangers people may come across when working in a silo is bridging of the grain. Bridging is a self-created arch that forms above the outlet. Wall friction holds up the arch as the grain binds to itself to create an arch but disturbing that grain can be deadly.
“One thing would be the bridging of the grain in the silos and that would be the main one,” Stone said. “They pull grain out from the bottom of the bin – that’s how a silo works – and then the corn might get hot and get a little cakey on top. When that corn gets sucked down underneath that, that bridge or that corn up above stays solid so to speak. People crawl up into the bin and they start jumping up and down or poking it with a stick to get it to break free and then they get sucked in and they get covered up.”
He also hopes the younger agricultural professionals and students understand the importance of safety.
“Safety is always going to be number one in anything that you do,” Stone said. “You have to be safe to be good at what you do. You can’t cut corners.”
Following the 90-minute movie there will be a panel discussion. There are four panelists currently – Aaron Yoder from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Tracy Mayer from AirLink, Brian Kaman from Kelley Bean, and Barry Melvin with Crossroads Co-op – although Berosek said they may change if schedules shift.
Berosek hopes people leave with a better understanding of what silos are and how they work. While the film focuses on a grain entrapment situation, Berosek said the evening is about how a community responds.
“It’s about bringing a community together to help each other out,” she said. “That’s a big piece that sometimes we forget to mention. It’s a testament as to what communities can do when they work together.”
For some people, the film may have some disturbing scenes, so Berosek encourages people to watch the film’s trailer ahead of the event.
After viewing the film, Stone hopes it brings awareness about the potential hazards of a silo and helps people take precautions.
“If they take the appropriate precautions when they go into a bin like that, which they call a closed system, that they notify enough people where they’re going to be, make sure all of the machinery is shut off so when they are up in there poking around that there’s nothing drawing corn below that would create a big cavity,” Stone said.
Wearing a safety harness and notifying the family, neighbors and the local fire department are additional precautions.
Berosek said they were fortunate to work with the Historic Midwest Theater and the Nebraska Extension office to bring this film to the community. She also said it is part of the council’s focus to educate the community about worksite wellness.
“Often time we neglect the fact that we do need education and we do have to be safe around it,” she said. “We focus on the health of the individual at a worksite. When they are at a grain bin, having that knowledge is so important for their overall health, too.”
Masks are strongly recommended and will be provided. The movie and panel are free and open to the public. The theater’s concession stand will be open.