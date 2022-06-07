Smith announces Third District Service Academy open house

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will host a 2022 Third District Service Academy Open Houses on Thursday, June 23 in Scottsbluff.

The open house will be held at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, 1809 Third Ave. in Scottsbluff, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

These events are opportunities for young people in Nebraska to learn more about the U.S. service academies and other opportunities for military service. Nebraska high school and college students interested in military opportunities and their families are encouraged to attend.

Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and Army ROTC will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Staff from Smith’s office will attend the events to answer questions about the service academy nomination process.

For questions about the Third District Service Academy Open Houses, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.