Soil experts recommend leaving crop residue in their fields

After corn is chopped and combines move through fields, crop residue and stubble remains, leading some growers to tillage processes, yet soil experts continue to encourage growers to leave the stubble for the sake of soil health.

According to the most recent Agricultural Resources Management Survey on the production practices of corn, cotton, soybean and wheat, data shows that roughly half (51%) growers used either no-till or strip-till at least once over a four-year period. As reported by the survey, 21% used no-till or strip-till every year during the same four-year period. The other half of producers (49%) used full width tillage every year.

Between the USDA, NRCS and researchers such as PREC Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist Bijesh Maharjan, no- till methods can provide a number of benefits in terms of soil health and stability.

Specifically in Western Nebraska, Maharjan said, no-till can be beneficial to growers simply due to recent dry conditions and wind that can sweep across the Panhandle, moving exposed topsoil.

“What happens with till is it makes the soil more vulnerable to losses, no-till has more stability and there is more water infiltration,” Maharjan said.