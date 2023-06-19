The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Soil Health School will be in North Platte at the West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center on June 27 and 28.

Sponsored by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the free event will bring together scientists, conservationists, and students with farmers, ranchers and agriculture professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain foundational knowledge and hear the latest soil health practices and management options including many hands-on demonstrations.

The two-day program will begin with a keynote address from Paul Jasa, Extension Engineer, UNL, outlining a systems approach to no-till practices.

“One of the keys to success is diversity in the system to reduce risks, spread the workload, and better feed the soil system,” Jasa said.

A total of 9.5 certified crop advisor CEUs will be offered in nutrient management, soil and water management, and crop management. The school will include a student poster contest on June 27 and a panel discussion on June 28.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided on both days. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/4vxveehn.

For more information or questions, email nheldt@unl.edu or call 308-632-1372.