Soil moisture and crop conditions decline in heatwave

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending Aug. 7, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), show there were 6.7 days of suitable fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies on average for the week further declined to 32% very short, 42% short, 26% adequate and zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies shifted slightly to 30% very short, 41% short, 29% adequate with no surplus.

Corn condition was rated at 11% very poor, 12% poor, 27% fair, 40% good and with a decline to 10% excellent. Corn silking was nearly complete at 91%, behind 99% last year and 96% for the five-year average. Corn in dough stage was 45%, behind 60% last year and the 52% average.

Sorghum condition changed to 10% very poor, 29% poor, 36% fair, 20% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum headed was 49%, further behind 70% last year and the average.

Soybean condition rated 7% very poor, 11% poor, 28% fair, 44% good and 10% excellent. Soybeans blooming was nearly complete at 95%, catching up to 97% last year and at the 93% average.

Winter wheat harvested was dragging on at 95%, near 97% last year and at the 94% average.

Dry edible bean condition was similar to last week at 1% very poor, 5% poor, 34% fair, 60% good and 0% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming only increased to 73%, well behind 87% last year.

Oats harvested moved up to 93%, now equal to last year and near the 91% average. Pasture and range conditions held similar to the previous week at 33% very poor, 28% poor, 30% fair, just 9% good with no zero excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, Wyoming temperatures and rainfall varied across the state for the week ending Aug. 7. Topsoil moisture supplies changed to 33% very short, 39% short, 28% adequate and zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies also changed from the previous week to 35% very short, 40% short, 25% adequate with zero surplus.

Barley headed slightly sifted to 91% behind complete last year and the five-year average. Barley mature jumped to 66%, behind last year’s 74% but ahead the 62% average.

Dry edible beans blooming moved to 84%, ahead of 77% last year and at the 83% average.

Winter wheat harvest almost doubled to 57%, well behind 75% last year but near the 63% average.

Corn silked increased to 60%, surpassing 57% last year and the 58% average. Corn was just starting to dough at 7%, ahead of last year and the average.

Alfalfa second cutting progressed to 42% complete, well behind 63% last year and the 61% average. Other hay first cutting was at 88% harvested, well behind to 95% last year and 90% the average.