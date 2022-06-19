State’s largest feedlot gets county’s OK despite worries

LINCOLN — The state’s largest feedlot project is moving forward following an emotional, marathon public meeting in southwest Nebraska’s Dundy County.

But the 100,000-head Blackshirt Feeders feedlot project will have to comply with at least 10 conditions, tied to concerns about odor, dust and runoff of manure, under the conditional use permit given 3-0 approval Monday by the Dundy County Board.

“Myself and the team are pretty excited,” said Eric Behlke, a native of Benkelman and one of three Canadian veterinarians who specialize in feedlots behind the project.

Behlke called county approval the “first big hurdle” for the $65-million project. It is projected to employ 85 workers and consume up to 10 million bushels of corn a year when fully completed. It will be built in stages over a couple of years.

Not all enthusedNot everyone is enthused about the project. Concerns have been raised about nitrate contamination of local aquifers, whether there’s adequate groundwater to support such a huge feedlot and whether such a big operation will force out smaller, family-run feedlots in the area.

It poses a question many in agriculture face: “Do you get bigger, or get out?”

The Blackshirt Feeders site is about 23 miles north of Benkelman, near the Dundy-Chase County line. Monday’s nearly six-hour county board meeting had followed a series of full-house hearings over several months on the project.

Neighbor pitted against neighbor“It was very controversial,” said Richard Bartholomew of Benkelman, vice chairman of the county board. “It pitted neighbors against