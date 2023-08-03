During the Scotts Bluff County Fair, 4-H kids and others in the communities showed off their talents in projects ranging from photography, quilting, table setting, baking, pottery, and decorating cookie jars, which were later auctioned off to raise money for next year’s projects.

Lily Krahulik’s jar, which was decorated with painted Calla lilies, was the highest selling jar, auctioning for $525. Krahulik said she was proud of her jar, which she painted with acrylic paint and then covered with a protective double layer spray.

Krahulik was also the champion in the senior division for pottery.

“So I actually made the whole thing,” she said. “I threw it on a pottery wheel piece by piece. I started with a teapot as the center, so I used bisque ware clay, and I threw the pot itself, then the spout, then pulled a handle and attached that added the decoration then moved on to making all of the other pieces, then I glazed them with a yellow and a clear glaze so you can see the clay body, then fired them so they are food safe.”

Krahulik, along with showing sheep in the fiber show, entered a multitude of static projects.

“I have some pottery, my tea set, a painting, some drawings, cookies and a cookie jar. I’ve been in 4-H since I was a Clover kid, so around six years old. I’ve done sewing, table setting baking, a lot of art stuff, basically everything,” Krahulik said.

Extension educator Nathan Rice, who helps run the 4-H programs for Scotts Bluff, Morrill and Banner Counties, is especially proud of the work and effort put forth by the 4-H kids this year.

“Every year, I’m proud of what our kids accomplish.

“...Fair is the culmination of their year,” he said. “You see them throughout the year working on projects and working on other events, and fair is that chance where they get to come together with their comrades and their friends they they’ve grown up with for the last 10 years and get to celebrate all of the stuff they’ve accomplished.”

“For some, it’s sad because they lost and want to do better, and some they celebrate because they did better than they ever expected and it’s great to see them get that.

Rice said 4-H has changed since his time in the program, and since becoming a 4-H educator.

“When I was in 4-H, it was just sheep and cows and static,” he said, saying that 4-H is about more than animals. “Then I got into this position, and I didn’t realize what other stuff was a part of it. So there’s 4-H events that happen year round, people just might not hear about them.

“We’re in the schools and doing after-school programs, doing school enrichments. Basically, every chicken or butterfly you see in classrooms is from 4-H, which is neat I think,” Rice said.

The static exhibits will be on display through the end of the fair on the west side of the Scotts Bluff County Event Center in Mitchell