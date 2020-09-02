Stock dogs compete at Nebraska State Fair

A border collie sat patiently at the end of Five Points Bank Arena, waiting for its handler’s orders during the cattle dog trials open class semifinals Monday evening at the Nebraska State Fair
As three head of cattle entered the Nebraska Farm Bureau show ring, the dog raced to the other end to guide the cattle through pen obstacles spaced throughout the arena.
Jeff Mundorf of Red Oak, Iowa, co-superintendent of the cattle dog trials, said as part of the competition, each cattle dog has to maneuver through the obstacle course within a seven-minute time frame. He said each participating handler and dog were ranked based on the number of points they obtained for completing each obstacle and for the fastest time.
Mundorf said the trials Monday and Tuesday were divided into four classes: collegiate, intermediate, nursery and open class.
He said the nursery class is any handler with a dog that is 3 years old or younger, while the intermediate class are handlers who never competed before. The collegiate class is restricted to students in the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture’s stock dog program. Open class — the top-level class — is for any dog and any handler.
Mundorf said dogs in the stock dog competitions are “almost exclusively border collies.” However, two or three of the dogs competing in the cattle dog trials were Australian kelpies — Australian sheep dogs.
“We have 35 dogs in the open class today (Monday), 10 dogs in nursery, seven dogs in intermediate and six dogs in the collegiate level,” Mundorf said. “In the open class today, we had seven or eight full runs. Tomorrow (Tuesday) we will do the same thing again and that night, those day one and day two go-rounds will be combined and then we will take the top 10 dogs to the Nebraska State Fair finals at 7 p.m. (Tuesday).”
Mundorf said competitors in all classes except the collegiate class competed for a buckle, prize money and points toward the national finals in Cheyenne, Wyo., next June.
Kaytie Henrickson of Ogallala, a recent NCTA graduate, competed for the final time in the collegiate class and also competed in the intermediate class. She said she began competing in the stock dog competitions a little more than two years ago when she began college.
“I have always liked dogs and working with the cattle and equine,” Henrickson said. “So when I was looking at clubs to join when going to school, I saw that they had ‘stock dog’ listed. I thought that would be pretty cool to check out, so I did it.”
Henrickson said there is “a lot of work” that goes into the cattle dog trials.
“You have to work with the dog by learning how the dog works and put some obedience in it like ground work,” she said. “Then, you have to train it on stock and figure out the flight zones, where to lie the dog down, teach it how to balance and drive. It can get complicated at first. I still do not quite know if I am quite getting it, but I am slowly coming together.”
Mundorf said when training a stock dog, it is best to train them 15 to 20 minutes a day as consistently as possible, five to seven days a week.
“You typically don’t want to work them too long because if it is too hot, their brain can get fried,” Henrickson said.
She said when she first began competing in the cattle dog trials, her goal was to “not let them (dog) blow up the cattle and get them under control.”
Now, she is more focused on where she needs to be and letting Kip do what he needs to do.
“I can now trust him to not stir up the cattle and make them go everywhere,” Henrickson said. “I do not have to worry about him getting super riled up and chasing them back and forth all over the place. I am focused now on where I need to stand and what directions I need to give to help him herd the cattle through the obstacle course.”
