Student scholarships available for Women in Agriculture conference

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will award up to 15 scholarships to students to attend the 2022 Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference, Feb. 24 and 25, in Kearney.

The two-day conference will offer a variety of topics during the workshop sessions and keynote addresses. Attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.

Any student attending a four-year college/university, two-year college, a vocational/technical school, or a 4-H or FFA member may apply for a scholarship to attend the conference.

Applicants will need to prepare an essay that answers the question: “why do you want to attend the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference?” The essay response is limited to 3,000 characters.

Applications must be submitted online by midnight on Jan. 31. Scholarship recipients will be notified no later than Feb. 7. For more information, and to apply, visit https://wia.unl.edu.

For questions, contact: Jessica Groskopf, Director, Nebraska Women in Agriculture, 308-632-1247, jgroskopf2@unl.edu