 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student scholarships available for Women in Agriculture conference
0 Comments

Student scholarships available for Women in Agriculture conference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Student scholarships available for Women in Agriculture conference
pxhere // Creative Commons

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will award up to 15 scholarships to students to attend the 2022 Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference, Feb. 24 and 25, in Kearney.

The two-day conference will offer a variety of topics during the workshop sessions and keynote addresses. Attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.

Any student attending a four-year college/university, two-year college, a vocational/technical school, or a 4-H or FFA member may apply for a scholarship to attend the conference.

Applicants will need to prepare an essay that answers the question: “why do you want to attend the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference?” The essay response is limited to 3,000 characters.

Applications must be submitted online by midnight on Jan. 31. Scholarship recipients will be notified no later than Feb. 7. For more information, and to apply, visit https://wia.unl.edu.

For questions, contact: Jessica Groskopf, Director, Nebraska Women in Agriculture, 308-632-1247, jgroskopf2@unl.edu

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NRD reflects on 50 years
Farm & Ranch

NRD reflects on 50 years

NORTH PLATTE — Throughout 2022, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) will celebrate 50 years of protecting lives, property and the fu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News