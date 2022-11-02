Students learn to be ag-vocates at Career in Ag Day

Scores of high school students travelled to the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center (PREEC) in Scottsbluff Wednesday to take part in Career in Ag Day.

This event was organized by the Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber of Commerce’s AgriBusiness Committee to teach students about the wide array of job opportunities available to them in the agricultural field.

“The hope is we’re able to encourage students to remain in agriculture and help them understand the diverse opportunities within the industry, beyond just being a farmer or a rancher. Our community is actually built on farmers and ranchers — one in four businesses in SBC (Scotts Bluff County) alone are farms and ranches — and we need the infrastructure to support them,” Jessica Groskopf, an extension educator at PREEC, said.

More than 175 students from 14 high schools across eight Panhandle counties attended the career day. It was the first time some schools, like Alliance High School, had sent students there.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for them (students) to see what careers are available for agriculture in our area,” Alliance High School’s agriculture teacher Ashtyn Vivion said. “It’s nice to see the community businesses coming together to show kids that there is a ton of opportunity back here and help them find a route to get the information they need and come back to the Panhandle.”

High schools weren’t the only schools with representatives at the event. Several two-year and four-year colleges from Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado all had booths for students to check out. There, they learned more about the agricultural classes each college had to offer.

During the career day, students chose four different seminars to attend dealing with a wide variety of agricultural issues.

These included discussions about feedlot and livestock production; ag finance and banking; water and environmental management; and ag sales and mechanics. One of the seminars had to be the college fair.

Before they could attend those, however, they listened to a keynote presentation about talking with people about agriculture.

Jaclyn Wilson, the event’s keynote speaker, runs the Wilson Flying Diamond Ranch in Sheridan County with her father. She taught students about being an ‘ag-vocate’ for agricultural endeavors and promoting the industry as much as they can.

As the chair of international trade for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, she’s visited six continents and speaks regularly at colleges. However, Wednesday’s event was one of the few times Wilson has presented to high school students.

“I was so pleased with not only the turnout, but also the involvement,” Wilson said. “They already have the interest in agriculture … and hopefully it will continue to grow.”

Trace Leetch, a junior from Gering High School, said he was looking forward to meeting more people in the agriculture industry.

“I’ve learned more about the producing and getting your name out in the agricultural community, and I think that’s something that will really help this generation out in the future,” he told the Star-Herald. “… I want to find what I really want to do and find places that are going to help me get to that.”