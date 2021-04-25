Study begins on canal options

A permanent solution for water delivery by way of the irrigation canal that serves 100,000 acres for producers in Goshen County, Wyoming, and Nebraska growers south of the North Platte River, will be a step closer following a study of a potential solution to open the current #2 Tunnel, which was completed in 1917.

Rachelle Anderson, engineer on the project, hopes to complete the study by September 2021. It will include aerial photos of 2,000 acres, elevation data, and drilling test holes to determine the feasibility of soil conditions along the route near the tunnel, southeast of Fort Laramie, Wyoming.

“The information will help determine if it’s feasible to open the tunnel,” Anderson said. If it is, and is determined to be cost effective, an environmental assessment will be done.

Anderson hopes to have the soils study completed by Sept. 1, 2021. At that point, an environmental study would be initiated, and hopefully completed within a year.

“But that depends on the type of studies required,” Anderson cautioned.

Upon completion of the environmental study, a design would have to be determined, including slope design, followed by excavation.