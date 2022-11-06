Sugar beet harvest draws to an end

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending Oct. 30, show there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies changed only slightly from the previous week to 44% very short, 41% short, 15% adequate with zero surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Subsoil moisture supplies saw no change from the previous week at 46% very short, 38% short and 16% adequate with no surplus.

Corn was completely mature harvest jumped to 80%, ahead of 70% last year and the 61% five-year average.

Sorghum was nearly completely mature at 98%, now equal to last year and the average. Sorghum harvest increased to 75%, now near 77% last year and ahead of the 65% average.

Soybean harvest made a small increase to 97%, ahead of 91% last year and the 89% average.

Winter wheat condition shifted from the previous week to 15% very poor, 23% poor, 40% fair, 21% good and 1% excellent. Winter wheat planted was complete and emerged moved to 94%, now ahead of 89% for last year and near the 90% average.

Pasture and range conditions improved from the previous week to 44% very poor, 38% poor, 16% fair, 2% good with zero excellent.

Jerry Darnell, Western Sugar Cooperative’s vice president of agriculture for the south region, reported 99% of the sugar beet crop was harvested. The Scottsbluff yard was open to one remaining grower on Thursday, Nov. 3. Sugar beets averaged 17.8% sugar in the final week with 1.48% sugar loss to molasses.

“It was a very hot and dry year with lots of challenges from mother nature,” Darnell said. “Beets are storing well and we should finish the campaign around the first of February.”

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the USDA’s NASS, Wyoming temperatures were at or below normal across the state for the week ending Oct. 30.

Topsoil moisture supplies declined from the previous week to 42% very short, 39% short, 19% adequate and now zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies followed the same trend changing to 48% very short, 39% short, 13% adequate with zero surplus.

Dry edible bean harvest neared closer to being complete at 96%.

Sugar beet harvest increased to 97%, ahead of 88% last year and the 87% five-year average.

Winter wheat condition was rated at 4% very poor, 21% poor, 55% fair, 19% good and 1% excellent. Winter wheat planted was complete and emerged increased slightly to 91%.

Corn reaching maturity was nearly complete at 95%. Corn harvested for grain was at 15%, well behind 41% last year and the 45% average.

Alfalfa third cutting harvest moved to 95%.

Pasture and range condition changed from the previous week to 12% very poor, 34% poor, 31% fair, 23% good and now zero excellent.