Sugar beet harvest in regular season

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending Oct. 2, show there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies saw a decline from the previous week to 45% very short, 36% short, 19% adequate with zero surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Subsoil moisture supplies followed a similar trend from the previous week at 51% very short, 33% short and 16% adequate with no surplus.

Corn condition changed slightly at 20% very poor, 21% poor, 24% fair, 29% good and 6% excellent. Corn in dent was complete and corn mature moved to 83%, now equal to last year and ahead of the 78% five-year average. Harvest was at 24%, near 20% last year and ahead of the 16% average.

Sorghum condition continued to weaken at 35% very poor, 30% poor, 13% fair, 18% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum coloring was complete and mature jumped to 60%, well behind 81% last year and the 72% average. Sorghum harvest was at 11%, now behind 20% last year and near the 15% average.

Soybean condition held similar to the previous week at 14% very poor, 21% poor, 30% fair, 28% good with 7% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves increased to 91%, near 94% last year and equal to the average. Soybean harvest was at 29%, near 32% last year and the 28% average.

Dry edible bean condition was not reported. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was at 91%, now near 94% last year. Dry bean harvest increased to 62%, behind 71% last year.

Winter wheat planted jumped to 65%, behind 79% last year and the 76% average. Emerged winter wheat increased to 25%, behind 41% last year and the 37% average.

Pasture and range conditions diminished to 50% very poor, 30% poor, 16% fair, 4% good with zero excellent.

Western Sugar Cooperative wrapped up early run sugar beet harvest and opened for regular harvest on Oct. 6. Jerry Darnell, Western Sugar’s vice president of agriculture for the south region, reported 10% of the sugar beet crop was harvested in the early run. Sugar beets averaged 16.5% sugar, up from 15.69% last week, with 1.6% sugar loss to molasses.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, precipitation and temperatures varied across Wyoming for the week ending Oct. 2.

Topsoil moisture supplies were similar to the previous week at 29% very short, 46% short, 24% adequate and now 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies changed to 42% very short, 40% short, 18% adequate with zero surplus.

Dry edible beans turning color was near complete at 96%, well behind completely turned last year and the average. Dry edible beans cut increased to 94%, near 95% the previous year and the 88% average. Dry bean harvest was at 56%, well behind 80% last year and the 74% average.

Sugar beet harvest was at 31%, behind 46% last year and ahead of the 23% average.

Winter wheat planted was at 84%, now near 83% last year and the 90% average. Winter wheat emerged was at 48%, equal to last year and near the 54% average.

Corn dented rated at 93%, near 96% last year and the 95% average. Corn reaching maturity jumped to 63%, well ahead 41% last year and near the 56% average. Corn harvested for silage increased to 85%, near 87% last year and the 80% average.

Alfalfa third cutting harvest was at 55%, behind 69% last year and the 71% average.

Pasture and range condition changed slightly from the previous week to 15% very poor, 16% poor, 32% fair, 35% good and 2% excellent.