Swine are stars of the show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair

The Scotts Bluff County Fair continued to thrill with even more livestock showcases in Mitchell Tuesday.
The first and most popular showcase of the day was the swine showmanship competition at the Livestock Pavilion.
The swine show started early in the morning and progressed until the early afternoon. 4-Hers and FFA students, of all ages, guided their pigs into an arena as they demonstrated their consistency and training skills to showcase the positive traits of their pigs. The handlers followed a judge’s instructions, while gently tapping the pigs with riding crops to nudge them toward the judge.
Kane Austin, with a decade of livestock judging experience under his belt, served as the judge for the day’s events.
“I have experience with all species,” Austin said, “but since pigs is where I got my start, that’s where I enjoy it the most — being in the hog ring judging hog shows.”
Austin has judged in over 25 states at county, state and national levels. For Tuesday’s competition, he said he fell back on his background when it came to deciding which swine stole the show. He uses the same tactics judges used when he competed as a kid.
“Whenever I’m on the other side of that ... I want someone who’s doing the most good and is making very, very few mistakes,” he said. “The ones who are more consistent will separate themselves and rise up.”
Separate themselves literally and figuratively, Austin added. Having more space in the arena to yourself will draw a judge’s attention toward you, he said.
“You always have a plan. ... You always need to stay consistent when you come into the ring,” handler Othaniel Banks said.
On Tuesday, Banks was both the grand champion of the 4-H showmanship competition and the reserve champion in the FFA showmanship category.
It took a lot of training to reach that position. Banks has been practicing ever since he bought the pig seven months ago.
“We practice seven days a week from the time we buy them until now,” Banks said.
As the audience watched the handlers navigate the arena with an occasional collision, it was difficult to tell what animal the judge would prefer.
“Some prefer longer pigs, some prefer more stout, wide pigs. It’s something of a preference,” spectator Sheila Webb said. “It’s hard to predict what the judge is going to prefer.”
Webb’s three children all showcased swine, with her two youngest also presenting other animals. Her oldest child has been showing animals at the fair for a dozen years.
For all but the first few of those showings, she’s presented pigs.
“Pigs are very smart,” Webb said. “They have to work with the pigs and get them used to wanting to walk next to them.”
Austin estimated that around 85-100 kids entered their swines in the showmanship showcase.
A few hours after the pig competition concluded, the fiber animal showmanship contest was hosted in the same arena. There were far fewer competitors, and the animals were completely different: alpacas, sheep and a Highland cow.
There were also home arts static exhibit contests, a handful of rides, various booths and several food trucks at the county fair.
The fair continues with more livestock contests Wednesday along with the sheep show, poultry show and rabbit hopping competition. The final livestock event of the fair will be the market sale on Aug. 7.