Swine are stars of the show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair

The Scotts Bluff County Fair continued to thrill with even more livestock showcases in Mitchell Tuesday.

The first and most popular showcase of the day was the swine showmanship competition at the Livestock Pavilion.

The swine show started early in the morning and progressed until the early afternoon. 4-Hers and FFA students, of all ages, guided their pigs into an arena as they demonstrated their consistency and training skills to showcase the positive traits of their pigs. The handlers followed a judge’s instructions, while gently tapping the pigs with riding crops to nudge them toward the judge.

Kane Austin, with a decade of livestock judging experience under his belt, served as the judge for the day’s events.

“I have experience with all species,” Austin said, “but since pigs is where I got my start, that’s where I enjoy it the most — being in the hog ring judging hog shows.”

Austin has judged in over 25 states at county, state and national levels. For Tuesday’s competition, he said he fell back on his background when it came to deciding which swine stole the show. He uses the same tactics judges used when he competed as a kid.