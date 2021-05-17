Taking a look at Leafy Spurge

The most cost-effective method for leafy spurge control is to identify it early and prevent it from spreading. Biological control can be an effective way to control invasive plants by identifying natural predators to the plant and introducing them to the area where the invasive plant has a foothold. This method of control will not eliminate the plant over time but can be helpful for keeping the plant from spreading significantly. Several insects have been tested, approved and released for biological control of leafy spurge. Different species of beetles that feed on leafy spurge have been successful in controlling leafy spurge in some locations.

Grazing spurge with sheep and goats, especially during early spring growth, can prevent the plant from going to seed. Sheep and goats, once adapted to leafy spurge, can perform quite well, as the forage quality of leafy spurge can be excellent. Mature stands of leafy spurge can be mowed before grazing to improve the palatability of plants. Colorado State University research has shown that numerous consecutive years of grazing by sheep, especially in July during flowering, when combined with flea beetle presence, drastically reduced leafy spurge density. Similar research from North Dakota and Montana has shown reduction to leafy spurge populations in pasture and rangelands when grazed with sheep. Once a population of leafy spurge is established, long-term grazing with sheep and/or goats will likely be needed to limit further invasion. Several studies have shown that leafy spurge re-establishes itself rapidly on range and pasture sites when sheep and goat grazing is removed.