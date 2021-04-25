Taking a look at Scotch Thistle

Scotch thistle (Onopordum acanthium L.) is a biennial, nonnative forb listed as a noxious weed in Wyoming, Colorado, and portions of western Nebraska. Scotch thistle plants are often quite large in size, but tend to be a problem in localized areas only. Established stands can invade into healthy grasslands but plants are most often found in disturbed sites, such as feeding areas, around stock tanks and livestock ponds, ravines, roadsides, railroad rights-of-way, and overgrazed grasslands.

Scotch thistle spreads primarily with seeds that germinate in the fall, producing a rosette of spiny leaves that remain close to the ground (Photo 1). The following year, the plant exists only as a large circular rosette without producing a stalk or seeds. During this time, the plant develops a strong, thick taproot to store nutrients for growth the following year.

In the third year of growth, Scotch thistle usually grows 2 to 6 feet tall but can grow up to 12 feet tall. Each plant can produce multiple 4-inch-thick stems that branch and produce flowers (Photo 2). Leaves can grow over 20 inches long and 8 inches wide, establishing up to a 5-foot footprint. Leaves are lobed and elongated but narrow near the stem where they attach on alternating sides. Wooly hairs often cover the leaves, giving both sides a greyish appearance. Stiff spines located along the leaf edge deter livestock and wildlife grazing.