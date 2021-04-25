Taking a look at Scotch Thistle

Scotch thistle (Onopordum acanthium L.) is a biennial, nonnative forb listed as a noxious weed in Wyoming, Colorado, and portions of western Nebraska. Scotch thistle plants are often quite large in size, but tend to be a problem in localized areas only. Established stands can invade into healthy grasslands but plants are most often found in disturbed sites, such as feeding areas, around stock tanks and livestock ponds, ravines, roadsides, railroad rights-of-way, and overgrazed grasslands.
Scotch thistle spreads primarily with seeds that germinate in the fall, producing a rosette of spiny leaves that remain close to the ground (Photo 1). The following year, the plant exists only as a large circular rosette without producing a stalk or seeds. During this time, the plant develops a strong, thick taproot to store nutrients for growth the following year.
In the third year of growth, Scotch thistle usually grows 2 to 6 feet tall but can grow up to 12 feet tall. Each plant can produce multiple 4-inch-thick stems that branch and produce flowers (Photo 2). Leaves can grow over 20 inches long and 8 inches wide, establishing up to a 5-foot footprint. Leaves are lobed and elongated but narrow near the stem where they attach on alternating sides. Wooly hairs often cover the leaves, giving both sides a greyish appearance. Stiff spines located along the leaf edge deter livestock and wildlife grazing.
Flowers are produced between June and August, with each branch producing multiple purple to white flowers. Each plant includes male and female reproductive parts and can produce up to 40,000 seeds that remain viable in the soil for up to 20 years. A majority of the seeds are covered with a germination inhibitor that must be broken down by moisture to allow germination, preventing 80% of seeds from germinating the first year. Light also inhibits germination, requiring seeds to be covered with soil before germination can occur. These characteristics help ensure germination success, giving Scotch thistle an advantage by preventing germination if adequate soil contact and moisture are not present.
Early detection and rapid response are the most effective and economical strategies for managing invasive species. Maintaining a healthy and vigorous desirable plant community with proper grazing management can help prevent establishment of invasive weeds. Once established, weeds often require multiple control methods, making eradication difficult and expensive.
Execute an integrated management plan to prevent seed production and spread by managing edges of infestations first and with the greatest intensity, while scouting areas with no infestation. Focus management on promoting desirable species, preventing weed establishment, and reducing seed production. Continue to monitor previously treated areas, even if plants have been eradicated, to ensure seedlings have not sprouted from seeds in the soil.
Sheep or goat grazing as well as mowing before seeds are produced can be used to reduce seed production, but often must be paired with chemical control methods to kill the plant and prevent seed production. Before mowing, ensure seeds have not been produced to prevent spreading. Hand pulling or digging plants below the crown are effective control methods on small infestations and rosettes or bolting plants. Once seeds are produced, flowers of removed plants must be disposed of by burning or sealing in a plastic bag before disposing.
Multiple herbicide treatment options applied in the spring and early summer to rosette or bolting plants, or in the fall to rosettes after a light freeze have been proven to successfully manage Scotch thistle. A list of proven herbicides and rates can be found in the Nebraska Extension Circular EC130 2021 Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska that is included with private pesticide training and is available online or at local Extension offices.
Read and follow all pesticide label instructions and ensure the product is labeled for a site before use. Calibrating spot sprayers is essential to ensure adequate herbicide application and prevent unnecessary cost. Increase herbicide effectiveness by alternating the use of different products to prevent resistance, mixing compounds, and adding a non-ionic surfactant to improve herbicide to leaf contact.