Team IDs differences in gene-related activity between ancient, modern corn

Analyses of the maize genome also revealed that differentially methylated DNA regions — sometimes methylated, sometimes not — seem to have an outsized influence on genetic variation, which can lead to new traits, when compared with regions that are less frequently or almost always methylated.

Though Yang emphasized that the findings are not conclusive, he said they do suggest that differences in methylation between teosinte and maize contributed to the emergence of functionally important traits in the latter. The team is already planning to strategically modify methylation levels in the DNA of live maize plants, and monitor expected physiological changes, in the hope of securing more-robust evidence. It’s also busy investigating roughly 60 other genes whose activity the team suspects could be influenced by maize-specific methylation.

Better understanding how and where methylation might be affecting the physical traits, or phenotypes, of maize should help plant breeders better predict the outcomes of crossing two varieties, Yang said. Mapping the specific locations, levels and consequences of methylation activity might even help hone those predictions to the point that breeders can evaluate their results before the offspring has reached maturity.