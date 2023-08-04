This year’s Scott Bluff County Fair market swine show saw two siblings come away with grand and reserve champion for the show. Scottsbluff's Drew Kaufman and Kynlee Kaufman took the top prizes with their pigs, along with the champion breeding pig.

Drew, 14, has been showing for seven years, and Kynlee, 11, has been showing for four years.

The two youthful competitors say the main aspect to raising a good pig for show is simply spending time with them.

Drew said, "It's blood, sweat and tears in the barn. I mean, keeping up with their walking is a big thing. With pigs, especially show pigs, they get super lazy because they’re spoiled, so you have to keep up on the walking so they have the endurance to stay out there."

During the days leading up to a show, as well as the day of, there is still plenty of work to be done.

“We usually get up early and feed them a show ready mix, and then we bring them out to the grassy area and let them loosen up, and walk them, and put them back so they’re not too tired,” Drew said. “Then take them back out a little before they have to go out to the ring and get them prepped. Then, it's time.”

“Sometimes, we also oil them up to make them more shiny,” Kynlee said.

With both siblings showing, they have developed something of a friendly rivalry.

Kynlee says she is the better shower because she has more ribbons. Drew maintains he’s better for having more belt buckles.

“I mean, it really depends on the day, because sometimes in the barn we could be at each other’s throat ... and then in the next five minutes, we could be hugging each other and saying that we’re going to do so great,” Kynlee said.

Drew and Kynlee’s mother, Libby, also attests to their constructive relationship around the ring.

“Show dates they come together, because we show all over the country. They come together. We’re team Kaufman. After the drive, they give each other a big hug,” Libby said

Despite both being champion showers at other county fairs, they did not anticipate winning the top two awards at the Scotts Bluff County fair.

“This is one of the toughest county fairs in terms of the pig shows in the state of Nebraska, so there is always great competition," Libby said. "It's friendly competition. You just always hope that when you come, you can show you animal to the best of its ability and the kids can show them to the best of their ability, as well.

"To go out and win grand and reserve is unbelievable. I don’t know that it's ever happened at this county especially with pigs. I broke down in tears. ... We would’ve been happy with a division winner, let alone, both winning the entire fair and breeding on top of that. It's pretty phenomenal. We are trying to put it in perspective.”

The Kaufmans always look forward to the Scotts Bluff County Fair because of its proximity to home and friendly competition from familiar competitors.

Libby said, "Everyone supports everyone, and that’s what was nice. Other people came up and congratulated us because, you know how hard people work at this, and I was super proud of these guys."

“We’ve had pigs in our barn since last march so they’re in the barn during the school year and four in the morning and until 10 at night, and during the summer we spend five or six hours in the barn, so its nice to see that hard work pay off.”

With the kids working with their pigs since March, getting up early and working late, Libby said that it is nice to see Drew and Kynlee's hard work pay off. Outside of showing, Drew plays football, and wrestles at Bluffs Middle School. He also plays tuba and piano. Kynlee is a percussionist and dances as well.

