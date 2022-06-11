Teens put tractor skills to the test during a workshop at Legacy of the Plains

Panhandle teens looking to get to work in local fields learned about tractor safety during a workshop at the Legacy of the Plains on June 7.

The teens, who had already earned a certificate for completing an online tractor safety training through the Nebraska Extension and Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Public Health, demonstrated their knowledge of tractor safety and complete an extensive driving test.

“The kids have done an online training, they’ve gone through all kinds of materials online and have been tested on that,” John Thomas, an extension educator at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, said. “They have a certificate they bring me from that says they completed it and then they do the hands-on test.”

The teens were asked a range of tractor safety questions including how would they check the oil and other fluid levels to did they look under the attached trailer for a sleeping dog before climbing into the seat.

“I asked them all kinds of questions, things they might encounter on a farm. What if their employer asked them to do something dangerous, for example,” Thomas said. “The kid needs to say, ‘Sorry, that is hazardous, I respectfully can’t do that.’ We want the kids to leave here feeling empowered to say that.”

After correctly answering the tractor safety and operation questions from Thomas, the teens were asked to hitch and unhitch a trailer to the tractor and drive the tractor, with the trailer hitched, through a standardized course. The course was laid out with orange cones for the young drivers to maneuver to demonstrate tight turns, and included a lengthy section of backing the tractor up to a cone.

Tandon Bentley, 15, said he grew up driving tractors on the family farm and he is hoping this tractor safety certificate will encourage his employer to let him drive for him. Bentley backed the tractor and trailer perfectly and said the hardest part was “mainly doing all the online stuff.”

Thomas said, “A kid can work on their own farm with their parents, but if a kid goes to somebody else’s farming operation, they need this certificate to use tractors for that guy’s insurance.”

Thomas explained that by earning certificates of completion from both the online and driving tests, along with a $25 application fee, the 1-4 and 15 year-olds can legally operate mechanized equipment on employers’ farms.

Mandie Bentley, Tandon’s mom, said that once he earns the teen tractor safety certificate, it can be added to a learner’s driving permit.

“We’ll take the certificate to the DMV in the courthouse, they’ll scan it and add it on to Tandon’s learner’s permit,” she said. “So it helps with your insurance and it means he can drive farm-plated vehicles, but there are still regulations since he’s 15. So it’s a pretty big deal.”

Bentley and fellow student, Jay Peterson, exchanged a fist bump when Thomas announced they both passed the tractor driving test, mentioning that it never hurts to practice backing a trailer.

“The driving part was the most fun for the most part,” Bentley said. “I about smoked a cone, though. I had to save it because I was like about to run it over.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

