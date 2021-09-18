The 25th annual Harvest Festival highlights the agricultural past

Persons from age one to 81 marched through a field of potatoes under the shadow of the Scotts Bluff National Monument, hunched over picking the best crop and adding them to their large gunny sacks. Horse-drawn buggies, tractors trailers and even a barrel train rode by Saturday morning. The sight could only mean one thing: Legacy of the Plains Museum’s 25th annual Harvest Festival was underway.
Harvest Festival kicked off Saturday morning with potato-picking, barrel train rides, pedal tractors and a hay bale fort. Bean harvesting demonstrations using farm equipment from various agricultural eras intrigued audience members, while the longhorn herd captivated all those who walked by. Of course, the pick-your-own potato patch is always a hit.
“Let’s carry them to the truck. You picked them, you carry them. That’s part of the fun,” Jim Schimek said to kids and grandkids as they lugged the potato sacks out of the field. He said attending the Harvest Festival is something his family does every year. The kids especially like the hay bale fort and the pedal tractors, he said.
Still, the real purpose of the whole event is to remind the community about the legacy that farming and ranching has in the area.
“It’s extremely important because of the generation that’s being removed from the farm, and we want to show not only how people in the past used to harvest and cultivate and plant, but we also want to show where food comes from and why it’s so important that we support our farmers and ranchers,” Dave Wolf, executive director of Legacy of the Plains Museum, said. “So, we’ll keep doing this. We’ll keep highlighting the crops that are right here and also to highlight that our food’s just not eating locally either; it’s sold all over the world, so we’re feeding the whole world, and we’re very proud of that.”
Part of highlighting those crops includes not only displaying old farm tractors and equipment from as far back as the 1800s, but also immersing festival-goers into the different eras of agriculture. Nearly 50 volunteers over the two-day event help by giving attendees horse buggy or tractor-trailer rides, old-timer demonstrations and even dressing for the parts in pioneer costumes. It’s all part of remembering the legacy.
For one volunteer, Bill Loose, who is the second generation of a four-generation farming family, it just makes sense to keep the agricultural history alive, especially now that he is retired from the lifestyle.
“I’ve been a member here for (a long time),” he said. Loose has been volunteering for Harvest Festival for the past 10 years. “(I enjoy) seeing all the people (come out).”
It’s not just locals who are helping out. Farmers and ranchers from neighboring states donate their time and even equipment to making the day possible. Three-year volunteer Jack Bowman travels from Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, to give tractor rides throughout the weekend.
“I have to say, it’s a lot of fun,” he said.
The event also includes access to all of the museum’s exhibits and buildings and even close-up looks at the longhorn herd, oxen and other farm animals. Wolf said it’s an event for all ages.
“(If) you guys have never seen an ox, you got to come out and see it; they’re just absolutely amazing,” he said. “And it’s just a great event, family-friendly. Even kids that are 80 years old enjoy it. So come down and see us.”
Harvest Festival will continue through Sunday, Sept. 19, until about 4 p.m. It will begin with a church service at 9 a.m., and all the same fun events, demonstrations and exhibits will open up after that. It costs $5 for ages 13 and up for the entire day. All proceeds help keep the Legacy of the Plains up and running to continue to preserve the history of Western Nebraska.
“Agriculture is the backbone, and if we don’t highlight this history, we’re going to lose it,” Wolf said.