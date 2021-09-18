The 25th annual Harvest Festival highlights the agricultural past

Persons from age one to 81 marched through a field of potatoes under the shadow of the Scotts Bluff National Monument, hunched over picking the best crop and adding them to their large gunny sacks. Horse-drawn buggies, tractors trailers and even a barrel train rode by Saturday morning. The sight could only mean one thing: Legacy of the Plains Museum’s 25th annual Harvest Festival was underway.

Harvest Festival kicked off Saturday morning with potato-picking, barrel train rides, pedal tractors and a hay bale fort. Bean harvesting demonstrations using farm equipment from various agricultural eras intrigued audience members, while the longhorn herd captivated all those who walked by. Of course, the pick-your-own potato patch is always a hit.

“Let’s carry them to the truck. You picked them, you carry them. That’s part of the fun,” Jim Schimek said to kids and grandkids as they lugged the potato sacks out of the field. He said attending the Harvest Festival is something his family does every year. The kids especially like the hay bale fort and the pedal tractors, he said.

Still, the real purpose of the whole event is to remind the community about the legacy that farming and ranching has in the area.