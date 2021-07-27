The history of Home Arts at the Scotts Bluff County Fair

Shirley Harimon, of Gering, has baked a lot of pies for the Scotts Bluff County Fair.
She has, after all, been participating in it for the last 63 years. She hasn’t baked a pie every year, but she has been involved in some capacity at every county fair since the late 1950s.
“In 1957, there were three or four of us ladies ... and we started this (Opportunist Project) club because we knew other ladies would be interested,” she said.
Harimon said the county fair provided a way to catch up with friends.
“We were all farm wives. We didn’t have jobs in town,” she said. “This was a great opportunity to get together with the neighbors.”
Harimon has been at the fair long enough to see numerous changes made to it.
“When I joined there were 63 project clubs,” she said. “Now there’s only three.”
One of these is the Home Arts club, which now comprises 10 departments for competitions such as quilting, canning, woodworking and cooking.
These are known as “static exhibits,” since they do not involve livestock.
It’s in this competition that Harimon has found her stride and entered her pies.
Years ago, she and other club members would regularly make the journey to Mitchell and set up their booths. Not just for the county fair, but for other special events and holidays, as well.
She still competes in the fair year after year. This summer, she will enter a handcrafted Christmas card, and, as usual, a pie.
The Opportunist Project club will also sell small grab bags for 25 cents apiece.
They have sold up to 1,700 such bags in the past.
She and the other club leaders still meet up and often take trips together.
“But it’s getting harder all the time,” Harimon, now 85, said. “There’s maybe 44 of us (volunteers) in the three clubs and a lot of us are getting up there in age.”
Few of the ladies she once competed, traveled and chatted with are healthy enough to do so anymore.
Of the original 10 women who joined her Opportunist Project club, only Harimon and one other are left.
“Years ago, the clubs would bring crafts ... we’d get together in the evenings and work on the grains and the grasses,” she said. “I guess it’s what you’d call the good ol’ days.”
Those interested in participating in Home Arts at the fair this year may fill out an editable Open Entry tag for their projects online.
Entries must be submitted before the entry day on Monday, Aug. 2. For those interested in the Horticulture contest, that entry day is Aug. 3.
Anyone with a permanent Scotts Bluff county address may enter, as may any member of the county Homemakers or 4-H clubs.