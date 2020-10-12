The USDA reports harvest across the state is moving along

Corn
According to the Oct. 5 USDA Crop Progress Report, the USDA indicates 91% of Nebraska’s corn has reached maturity, 23% further along that 2019 crop progress data and 11% ahead of the four year average. The USDA reports 21% of Nebraska’s corn has been harvested, 10% ahead of last year’s data and 6% ahead of the USDA’s four year average. As of Oct. 5, the USDA reports 44% of corn to be in good condition, 24% in fair condition, 17% in excellent condition, 12% in poor condition and 3% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
The USDA reports 97% of soybeans to have reached the dropping leave stage, 14% ahead of 2019 data and 7% further along than the USDA’s four year average. As of Oct. 5, the USDA reports 55% of soybeans in the state to have been harvested, 43% further along than last year’s data and 30% ahead of the four year average. According to the USDA, 45% of soybeans are in good condition, 23% are in fair condition, 18% in excellent condition, 10% in poor condition and 4% in poor condition.
Sorghum
As of Oct. 5 the USDA reports 87% of sorghum to have reached maturity 23% further along than 2019 data and 20% ahead of the four year average. Of sorghum in the state the USDA reports 17% of this year’s crop has been harvested, 14% ahead of 2019 harvest data and 2% further along than the four year average. The USDA reports 41% of sorghum to be in good condition, 30% in fair condition, 19% in excellent condition, 7% in poor condition and 3% in very poor condition.
Dry Edible Beans
According to the USDA, 97% of dry edible beans have reached the stage of dropping leaves. As of Oct. 5, 82% of dry edible beans in Nebraska have been harvested, 77% ahead of last year’s crop progress as reported by the USDA. No crop condition data is available for the 2020 crop.
Winter Wheat
The USDA reports 80% of Nebraska’s winter wheat crop has been planted, 3% behind 2019 data and 2% behind the USDA’s four year average. According to the USDA, 33% of winter wheat has emerged, 3% behind 2019 emergent data and 16% behind the four year average.
Pasture and Range Condition
As of Oct 5, the USDA reports 36% of pasture and range condition is in good condition, 27% of pasture and range is in fair condition, 20% in poor condition, 15% in very poor condition and 2% in excellent condition.
Topsoil Moisture Condition
According to the USDA, 42% of topsoil has short moisture values, 32% of topsoil with adequate moisture, 25% with very short moisture levels and 1% with a moisture surplus. In comparison to last week’s topsoil moisture data, there has been a slight decline with a 9% decrease from adequate levels to short and very short.
Subsoil Moisture Condition
The USDA reports, 39% of subsoil to have adequate moisture levels, 36% to have short moisture levels, 24% with very short moisture levels and 1% of subsoil with a moisture surplus. In comparison to previous subsoil moisture condition data, values remain slightly unchanged.
