The USDA reports harvest across the state is moving along

Corn

According to the Oct. 5 USDA Crop Progress Report, the USDA indicates 91% of Nebraska’s corn has reached maturity, 23% further along that 2019 crop progress data and 11% ahead of the four year average. The USDA reports 21% of Nebraska’s corn has been harvested, 10% ahead of last year’s data and 6% ahead of the USDA’s four year average. As of Oct. 5, the USDA reports 44% of corn to be in good condition, 24% in fair condition, 17% in excellent condition, 12% in poor condition and 3% in very poor condition.

Soybeans

The USDA reports 97% of soybeans to have reached the dropping leave stage, 14% ahead of 2019 data and 7% further along than the USDA’s four year average. As of Oct. 5, the USDA reports 55% of soybeans in the state to have been harvested, 43% further along than last year’s data and 30% ahead of the four year average. According to the USDA, 45% of soybeans are in good condition, 23% are in fair condition, 18% in excellent condition, 10% in poor condition and 4% in poor condition.

Sorghum