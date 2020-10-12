The USDA reports Nebraska’s dry edible bean harvest is 5% ahead of last year’s harvest data

Nebraska

According to the USDA, 82% of dry edible beans have been harvested, 5% ahead of 2019 data.

Wyoming

As of Oct. 4, the USDA reports 98% of Wyoming’s dry bean crop has been cut and 89% has been harvested, 22% ahead of 2019 harvest data.

Colorado

The USDA reports 79% of Colorado’s dry bean crop has been cut and 36% of the crop has been harvested.

North Dakota

According to the USDA 90% of North Dakota’s dry edible bean crop has been harvested, 50% ahead of last year, and 15% ahead of the USDA’s four year average.