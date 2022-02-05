Third Annual Panhandle Soil Health Workshop planned

The third annual Panhandle Soil Health Workshop sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center will be an in-person event for ag producers, consultants, and others in the region.

The workshop will take place on March 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport. The event is free, but registration is needed and can be done online.

Speakers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS), the University of Wyoming (UW), and New Mexico State University (NMSU), as well as producers, will present soil health, soil health programs, and management practices that affect soil health in the region.

The workshop is intended to appeal primarily to farmers and ranchers, but also to crop consultants and anyone interested in soil, said Bijesh Maharjan, Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center, who is organizing it.

There is no registration fee, but advance registration is required by Feb. 20. People can register online at https://ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1Cdz2tjc8hFXWvk.