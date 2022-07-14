Torrington’s Whit Peterson fulfills a lifelong dream as EWC’s rodeo coach

Eastern Wyoming College is staying close to home in its recent naming of Lingle0Ft.-Laramie and Torrington school’s agriculture education teacher as the new Lancer head rodeo coach.

“I’ve been teaching here (in Goshen County) for the last two years and I wasn’t planning on leaving,” Peterson said. “I didn’t think this opportunity was going to open up right now. But, I always dreamed about having the opportunity to fill this job. This is pretty cool to be here now.”

Peterson said he became familiar with the maze of halls within EWC at an early age spending time outside of school with his mom, Patti Sue, who was a veterinary technician instructor on campus for 33 years. Peterson recalled a childhood spent on the EWC campus tending to animals for the vet tech program, attending EWC’s Lancer camps and never missing home sporting events.

“I grew up in these halls between being in the vet tech building all the time after school, feeding and taking care of the dogs on weekends," Peterson said. "We didn’t miss a EWC basketball or volleyball game growing up. It still has the same smells from when I was a little kid here. I walk in now and just know, it’s the halls of EWC.”

Outside of EWC, Peterson said he was immersed in experiencing production agriculture through his father’s influence. His father worked as a Wyoming brand inspector, day worker for ranches and many mediums of western artistry. Naturally, gymkhanas, youth rodeos and, eventually, high school rodeo became a large part of his childhood.

“I learned to ride when I learned to walk,” Peterson said. “We didn’t grow up on a ranch, but my sister and I grew up being involved in rodeo all the time.”

After high school, he followed a rodeo scholarship to Oklahoma Panhandle State University where he competed in both rough stock, timed events and had the opportunity to learn from some of the top competitors in the sport.

“Goodwell, Oklahoma, was the bronc riding capital of the world,” Peterson said. “Craig Latham was my head rodeo coach, then there was Robert Bauer as the assistant and then I worked for Danny Bauer. I had the opportunity to learn from some of the best and it was a great school.”

He recalled Latham asking what do you want to be and his response was, “I want to be successful and I want to be thought of as a cowboy.”

Peterson applied that ambition to the classroom and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education, minoring in agronomy, animal science and social studies. He always intended to return to Eastern Wyoming and found himself ranching and continuing to rodeo until putting his degrees to practice as a high school teacher and FFA adviser.

“It was good to get out of my hometown and explore the other opportunities but I always knew I’d come back to Goshen County,” Peterson said. “I think with my background in education, I can help the (rodeo team members) with those things in the classroom and still help them with their talents in the arena.

"Jake's (Clark) got a good group of kids returning and my goals are to just kind of build some relationships with high school juniors and younger kids to start looking towards the future for EWC.”

The Lancers will have 15 returning competitors on a roster of about 25 including Karissa Rayhill anchoring the women’s team, and Ty Moser on the men’s side. The team will meet the day EWC classes begin, Aug. 22, and practice will begin for the rodeo season that open in mid-to late September.

Peterson said he is looking forward to “sitting down and having our first rodeo meeting and setting those expectations for those kids to realize this is an opportunity, starting that consistent practice atmosphere day in and day out and just getting to go to those rodeos again. Rodeo doesn’t really leave you when it’s something you really enjoy and it’s going to be great helping these kids through it.”