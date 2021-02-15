Torrington woman wins national judging competition

Going into the 2020 National Junior Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, Torrington woman Paige Miller felt pretty good about her team from Butler Community College. Still, she wasn’t expecting to leave the largest and often considered most prestigious competition with first place individual and team honors.
“I definitely knew that we were gonna have a good day. But I didn’t expect to necessarily win the contest as an individual,” Miller, a 2019 Torrington High School graduate, said. “It just was very humbling and felt so good for all that hard work and all those years of experience to kind of pay off. It was one of the best days of my life.”
Miller said there is a lot of effort that goes into preparation for livestock judging competitions, especially big ones like Louisville.
“This year, especially because sophomore year is considered like the important year of junior college livestock judging, we spent numerous hours per week — pretty much all weekend, every weekend — going to different operations and evaluating their livestock and practicing,” she said.
“And then during the week, we also spent a lot of time in the classroom. We spent a lot of time practicing those oral reasons and just trying to fine-tune and perfect what we get to go do in contests. So, definitely an incredible amount of hard work, and it teaches you so many valuable things like mental toughness and decision making skills.”
Miller said there are two different categories of livestock that are judged: breeding livestock and marketing livestock. In breeding livestock females, she said she looks for maternal qualities, soundness and structure. For marketing livestock, she said it’s about finding the animal that would be the most profitable as meat.
“Because at the end of the day, they’re the food that’s being put on your table,” she said.
She said she looks at the amount of muscle, quality structural soundness and proportions of the animal in marketing livestock. For both categories, she said livestock judges also consider the concept of being “good-looking” in the terms of show livestock.
“There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it,” Miller said. “Livestock judging is the biggest test of mental strength that I’ve ever personally been a part of … because you’re alone all day … and it’s just you and your own thought and your own mind.”
Miller had been participating in competitive livestock judging from the very beginning. Growing up on the M Lazy Heart Ranch south of Torrington, she had been surrounded by livestock and the agriculture industry her whole life. With two older brothers who both did livestock judging through Goshen County 4-H, she was already attending practices at six years old, two years before she was of age to actually compete.
“I started attending those practices with my brothers to kind of get a head start on things,” she said.
It wasn’t long before she began winning competitions, honing her livestock evaluation skills. She saw a lot of success at the state level in 4-H and competed in numerous national competitions for FFA on the livestock judging team. She did a few other events through FFA, but livestock judging was her passion.
Miller’s older brother Paul David, better known as P.D., introduced her to the prestigious livestock judging team at Butler Community College, and she knew that’s where she was headed after high school. All her knowledge, skills, competitiveness and passion for the agriculture industry led her to where she is today — a national junior collegiate livestock judging champion.
Miller said she plans to attend Colorado State in the fall to be on their livestock judging team and pursue a degree in animal science, along with some marketing and business courses as well. While she doesn’t know where she will end up after that, she knows that ag is in her future, and likely, livestock judging will be too.
“I showed hogs and cattle at numerous major shows all across the country, and at these shows, there’s a judge and they at the end of the day, their opinion is the one that matters. They’re the ones that select the grand champion,” she said. “And after I’m done with this process of judging livestock in college and kind of building my knowledge and my experience, that’s the goal at the end of the day is just to be able to give back and have the opportunity to evaluate the young kids, just like others have done for me.