Torrington woman wins national judging competition

“I started attending those practices with my brothers to kind of get a head start on things,” she said.

It wasn’t long before she began winning competitions, honing her livestock evaluation skills. She saw a lot of success at the state level in 4-H and competed in numerous national competitions for FFA on the livestock judging team. She did a few other events through FFA, but livestock judging was her passion.

Miller’s older brother Paul David, better known as P.D., introduced her to the prestigious livestock judging team at Butler Community College, and she knew that’s where she was headed after high school. All her knowledge, skills, competitiveness and passion for the agriculture industry led her to where she is today — a national junior collegiate livestock judging champion.

Miller said she plans to attend Colorado State in the fall to be on their livestock judging team and pursue a degree in animal science, along with some marketing and business courses as well. While she doesn’t know where she will end up after that, she knows that ag is in her future, and likely, livestock judging will be too.