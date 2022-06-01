Tractor Safety Day to be held next week in Gering

GERING — Nebraska Extension and Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Public Health, announce plans for the annual “tractor safety” training courses scheduled at sites across Nebraska, including at Legacy of the Plains.

Students will complete the first day of the course either by attending a hands-on event or online through the Extension Foundation Campus website. The Legacy of the Plains event will be held on June 7.

Teens 14 or 15 years of age who work on farms, or others who are interested in learning about safe farming practices, are encouraged to register for the certification course. Students under age 14 are not eligible for certification but the hands-on events are open to everyone in the community. Children under 14 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Federal law prohibits children under 16 years of age from using certain equipment on a farm unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm. However, certification received through the course grants an exemption to the law allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to drive a tractor and to do field work with certain mechanized equipment.

Susan Harris, University of Nebraska Extension educator, reports that a common cause of agricultural-related injuries and deaths in Nebraska is overturned tractors and ATVs. She emphasized that this course is designed to train students how to avoid these incidents as well as many other hazards on the farm and ranch.

The onsite driving training and exam will include a driving test and equipment operation, and ATV safety lessons. Students must demonstrate competence in hitching and unhitching equipment and driving a tractor and trailer through a standardized course. Instructors will also offer education about safe behaviors and laws for ATVs, utility-task vehicles (UTVs), and other off-road vehicles (ORVs).

The cost of the course is $25 and includes educational materials, the online learning link (if applicable) and supplies. Payment will be made at the time of the driving exam. Only checks and cash can be accepted.

For information on the tractor safety event held at the Legacy of the Plains, contact contact: Stacy Brown, 308-632-1480.