Transitioning beyond winter wheat

Creech stressed that the success of the Variety Testing Program lies with the support of industry partners, on-farm collaborators who host sites, and Nebraska Extension. “When this move was being considered, one question that was continually raised was how a statewide testing network could be leveraged for new research opportunities,” he said. “We have already seen success in this endeavor. In winter wheat, we added intensive management trials in Mead and Sidney. In spring wheat, we partnered with Ardent Mills to explore baking and milling qualities. Lastly, in grain sorghum, we teamed up with the Nebraska Sorghum Board and a few seed companies to explore food-grade sorghum and how growing environments across the state might alter certain sought-after characteristics.”