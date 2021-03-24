Growing up in the family banking business, Hal Enevoldsen had to give it a try.

“I worked in the bank (Potter State Bank) when I was 15 or 16 for a day or two,” he recalls. “They had me filing checks in the back. I said, ‘I don’t think I really want to do that.’ As a kid, that didn’t interest me at all.

“Most of my friends were farm kids, so I started working for their folks on the farms, and I really liked farming.”

Enevoldsen had some talent as an artist, but didn’t believe he was good enough to make a living at it, so he studied business for a couple of years in college. He decided that wasn’t for him either, so he returned closer to home and took auto mechanics courses.

“That really got my thought process going a little more, problem solving and things,” he said. “But I couldn’t see myself under a car fixing cars the rest of my life either. I was OK at doing that, but I wasn’t as good as some others.

“The one thing I did like was art, and I liked farming. That was close to the time when mom and dad built the new bank, and dad said, ‘You’re not doing anything else, why don’t you landscape the bank?’ I didn’t know anything about landscaping at the time, but I knew how to plant a tree.”

After that project, it was determined that Enevoldsen would go to Kansas State University to study landscape architecture. While it was the horticulture and design that drew Enevoldsen to the field, training in grading and site analysis has proved to be a valuable tool.

Rather than spending all his time behind a desk just doing design work, Enevoldsen began a design-build business so he could get out of the office and do the part he loves, the planting and building aspect.

Over the years, Enevoldsen has left his mark on the landscape of Potter, planting the trees that line Chestnut Street in the downtown area as well as designing a downtown community garden featuring a brick pathway, a gazebo and multiple trees that weren’t supposed to be able to grow in the soil and climate of western Nebraska.

More unexpected trees were planted at the Platte Valley Bank drive-up location in Sidney.

“When I came back here, they told me all that would grow here was green ash and cottonwoods and ponderosa pine,” Enevoldsen said. “The first couple of years, we had a freeze like we did here (a couple of weeks ago), and every green ash and cottonwood that was in that park all died, so I got to replant that park. So, I shipped in some 4-inch caliper Ginkgo trees from a nursery in Chicago, and planted those at the bank in Sidney. That’s kind of a favorite project because it’s one of my favorite trees, and they said it wouldn’t grow here. It’s fun to take a chance once in a while and just see if it’s true or not.”

The Reading Garden in Potter is a favorite for Enevoldsen because of the support that had to come together for the project. The community sold bricks to help pay for materials.

“When we first started, it was a vacant lot,” he said. “I probably had 15-20 volunteers out there raking and cleaning up and burying utilities.”

Enevoldsen’s impact has spread beyond Potter. He was the landscape designer for Centennial Park in Scottsbluff, and did the landscaping for the corporate offices at Kelley Bean on Circle Drive in Scottsbluff among other projects.

He remembers well working on landscaping and a driveway at the home of Fred and Connie Lockwood. It was Hal’s first landscaping job, and he and his wife, Lynn, drove daily from Potter to do the work.

“We did this big circle driveway, and I had big stacks of bricks out there,” Enevoldsen said. “Fred used to come home every day, and he’d calculate how many bricks I’d laid. He was a numbers guy, so he loved to tell me. I said, ‘I really don’t want to know how many bricks I’ve got left to lay or how many I’ve laid, I just want to get this job done.’”

After the project was completed, the Lockwoods put on a couple of events where he invited in friends and customers to his home, where they saw Enevoldsen’s work. That resulted in more work.

“Every job that I had,” Enevoldsen said. “I was in Scottsbluff every day it was nice enough to be up there. It was just word of mouth. ...

“The commercial jobs were OK, but I enjoyed working more and more with homeowners. They know their space so much better. They know how they want to use their space. They have plants they like, and you get to know them and they become lifelong friends.”

Looking back at projects is one thing, but looking back at relationships is something even more for Enevoldsen.

“I say it’s not as much about people, but it really is,” he said. “Sometimes you look at your work and you say, ‘What did I do? What impact did I have?’ In another 80 years, it might all be torn up, and they’ve done something else, but it’s the people you came in contact with that you worked with, that you learned from. That is the most important part”

When the Enevoldsens began their family a few years later, Lynn stopped working on the landscaping jobs to focus on the kids. Eventually, the seven kids helped with the landscaping business.

“As soon as my kids were old enough, it got to be a family business,” Enevoldsen said. “There’s very few things, and I don’t even know if you could do it now with the government regulation, but to have the children work beside you on projects.”

Beginning at a young age, Drew Enevoldsen remembers joining his dad planting trees in Potter and helping out on the Centennial Park build.

“That was a very hot summer,” Drew said. “That was just a vacant lot almost. It was weedy and hot. Putting in forms for the concrete and laying that out and elevation and all that stuff, in the beginning, I didn’t have the vision that (Hal) does, so for me it was just, ‘This is the job. It’s got to get done, and it’s dusty.’ I have the vision now, but we don’t do that much anymore.”

Hal Enevoldsen today doesn’t do as much landscaping, instead spending more time doing work at the bank alongside brothers Kirk and Jett. Hal isn’t so much involved with the hands-on, customer-service aspects like his brothers, but he told them to give him jobs they don’t necessarily like to do around the bank.

“I say at the end of the day, I wind up shredding all my work,” Enevoldsen said. “I was in the tree business, now I’m shredding it.”

What about those days when Enevoldsen wakes up and wonders whether he wants to be a banker or a landscaper?

“That’s what’s nice about my brothers,” he said. “I’ve got a little bit of leeway so I can do a lot of community work and stuff, too, as long as I don’t get too far behind in here, they let me come and go a little bit.

“Once you’ve been in the landscape business, it’s so in your blood when you can create a space and see people enjoy it. It’s like when we have Car Bowl (an annual community event in Potter), I’m kind of a visionary, but I never thought I’d see the day when the streets were covered in shade, and it creates such a nice space. I see the streets lined with people. That makes it for me. Potter as a whole is my favorite project.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.