Turkey timeline for food safety

Preparing for holiday meals this year may look different for many people, as we consider celebrating in smaller family groups due to COVID-19. Some people may be preparing turkey for the first time. Follow these basic turkey recommendations for food safety.

Things to do ahead of time:

Buy a thermometer: An oven-safe dial thermometer is one that remains in the food as it cooks. An instant-read thermometer cannot stay in the food while cooking. Either one is fine to use; be sure to follow thermometer directions for safe use and collaboration.

Purchase the turkey: Allow 1 pound per person as a guide to the size of turkey needed. If planning to use a frozen turkey, make sure there is enough room in the freezer to store it until ready to defrost. If there is not enough room in the freezer, purchase the turkey four to five days before cooking and allow time to defrost in the refrigerator. If using a fresh turkey, make arrangements to purchase it one to two days before you plan to cook it. Store in the refrigerator. Do not purchase a pre-stuffed turkey.