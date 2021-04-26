Two new dry edible bean varieties released

For both new varieties, seed is being increased in Idaho, and might be available for planting in growers’ fields in either 2022 or 2023. The Husker Genetics Foundation Seed Program will maintain breeder and foundation seed of White Pearl and Wildcat. White Pearl and Wildcat are available for licensing, and NUtech will be managing the agreements and their compliance.

White Pearl characteristics

White Pearl was derived from a multiple cross of Panhandle Pride, NE2-06-5, NE1-06-11, Poncho, and Kimberly. All crosses were made in the greenhouse at the Panhandle Center during winter. The first cross of Poncho and Kimberly was initiated in 2008. The final cross of all the lines was made in 2011.

White Pearl combines genetic resistance to numerous pathogens. It has the Ur-3 resistance gene that confers broad-spectrum resistance to many of the known races of the bean rust pathogen, has resistance to the common bacterial blight (CBB) and bean common mosaic potyvirus pathogens.