Unified Showing empowers county youth

Youth in a 4-H mentoring program were spotlighted during the Box Butte County Fair this year.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, the teams showed off the skills they had learned over the summer during a Unified Showing event. Unified activities continue to gain popularity in eastern Nebraska and have started moving west. These are sports or hobbies that pair a person with mental or physical disabilities with a partner to compete. Unified showing is an agricultural option that allowed those of different abilities the opportunity to show a lamb or goat at the county fair.

Allison Walbrecht started the program in southwest Lincoln, with the help of her mom. The effort starts with creating pairs of participants and teaching them how to show lambs.

Jenilee Woltman, speech-language pathologist and the founder of Box Butte County Unified Showing, brought the program to the Panhandle.

“I had a family member that was able to participate in this program at the Lancaster County Fair,” she said. “When I learned about the program, I knew this was something that needed to be brought to western Nebraska.”

Woltman works at Rock Valley PT in Alliance and when she brought the idea to her co-workers, she said, they were all in.

“We didn’t really have a solid plan, which may have been why this was such a success,” she said. “We paired everyone up and really left it up to the mentors and participants as to how much and when they would meet during the summer. This strategy seemed to work well as some of the teams met over six times this summer.”

During the county fair, the teams each showed an animal together. Those teams included: Ainslee Woltman and Ragan Terrell, Emily Johnston and Sophia Lundy, Rasine Bolek and Zek Swanson, and Berkley Davies and Dak Smith.

Bolek said, “I absolutely loved being able to work with a younger youth member who didn’t have the opportunity to show one themselves. I think other 4-H’ers should get involved because it gives them the opportunity to get the younger generation involved.”

“Zek loved it,” his dad, Michael Swanson, said. “He did really well.”

He said that they would like to participate again next year if they are able to find someone for Zek to mentor with as this was Bolek’s last year for 4-H.

Emily Johnston, 13, marked her sixth year showing her animals at the Box Butte County Fair. Since Johnston started 4-H, she said, she has shown poultry, dairy goats, and cattle as well as taken numerous static exhibits with many of them being selected for the state fair over her 4-H years.

Her mother, Bridget Johnston, “When the information about Unified Showing came out, Emily knew she wanted to be a part of this special event. She loves to share her love of animals and 4-H with others. Emily also has a special place in her heart for children, but especially children with special needs. She was excited when she learned that she was going to be a mentor which meant that she was going to be able to make some- thing special happen for a peer.”

She was paired with Lundy. The two of them were able to meet several times throughout the summer.

“Emily chose Joyce, her Nigerian dwarf dairy goat, to be their partner on show day, so when Sophia came to our house, she learned lots about Joyce and how to show her,” Bridget Johnston said. “Not only did the girls and Joyce learn lots from each, they made a special bond. Being chosen as a mentor has made Emily’s heart so full and is an experience she will never forget. There were smiles and tears of joy all around.”

4-H’er Avery Davies said, “I loved the new unified showing and thought it was an amazing way to get kids who would never get that chance to be involved. It helps different kids grow bonds and a good, fun way to grow leadership and responsibility to both the helper and the show kid.”

4-H’er Berkley Davies said, “It teaches others how to take care of animals and responsibility.”

There have been several people in the community who stated they would like to be a sponsor and/or volunteer for the Unified Showing for next year. Interested community members are encouraged to contact the Box Butte County 4-H Extension at 308-762-5616.

If you know someone who would be interested in participating in the mentoring event, contact Bridget Johnston at Hemingford Public Schools, Taylor Winners at Alliance Public Schools or call the extension office.