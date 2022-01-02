Unit Cost of Production Workshop Jan. 13-14 in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF — A two-day workshop this January will provide a hands-on learning experience for producers to learn how to calculate a unit cost of production for a cow-calf operation.

Having information to make effective business decisions is important for ranch success. Enterprise analysis and unit cost of production (UCOP) are tools that can help ranchers identify where value is being created on the ranch, where costs are occurring, and what changes could be made to improve profit.

The program will take place Jan. 13 and 14 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. MST.

Cost is $50 per person and covers meals for both days. Please pre-register by Jan. 6 for a meal count. Payment is due the day of the workshop. Workshop size is limited to 30 people. Contact Aaron Berger at 308-235-3122 (aberger2@unl.edu) with questions.

For cow-calf producers, UCOP is figured as cost per pound of weaned calf. Knowing what it costs to develop a bred heifer, harvest a ton of hay or put a pound of gain on a stocker or a yearling are valuable information as well for the ranch business manager.