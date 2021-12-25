University of Wyoming reclamation resource scientist receives lifetime teaching honor

Stahl’s work, and the work of the WRRC, has been critical to the sustainability of much of Wyoming’s energy industry, but also the preservation and sustainability of wildlife, said Frank Galey, former agriculture college dean, now vice president and provost at Utah State University.

He also noted Stahl’s engaging undergraduate and graduate students, stretching them and helping them to understand and become leaders in the field themselves.

Caley Gasch, an assistant professor of soil health research at North Dakota State University, is one of those former students.

Stahl clearly has an enthusiasm for the biological world below ground but recognizes the importance of framing that knowledge in a way that is relevant to other disciplines, land management and agriculture, Gasch said.

“He instilled this perspective in me, as well as many other mentees, who now work in the balance of pursing basic, novel scientific questions while placing that work into a larger applied context,”.

Norton noted Stahl’s influence on his peers.

“His generosity about providing opportunities for younger faculty members through his connections with funders of reclamation and restoration work, and enthusiastically sharing knowledge about basic microbial ecology, laboratory methods, teaching success and even the best ski slopes and fishing holes, has enhanced my success at UW and my love for Wyoming, as well as that of many of my colleagues,” said Norton.