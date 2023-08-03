University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Rodney Bennett made a stop at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center on Thursday morning as part of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) Roads Scholar Tour.

Bennett stepped into the role of chancellor in July after the retirement of previous chancellor, Ronnie Green. Bennett previously served as the president of the University of Southern Mississippi and has a strong history in agriculture and natural resources.

The Roads Scholar Tour offered the new chancellor an opportunity that he said could not pass up, based on advice that he received from a mentor early in his administrative career.

“The best administrators are the ones who don’t sit behind a desk every day, but who get out and look at the things they’re responsible for," Bennett said. "Interact with the people. Touch it, smell it, taste it, whatever it is you’re supposed to do."

The tour has made stops across the state, giving Bennett a chance to connect with the communities served by UNL through extension centers like PREEC. He said that he’s heard many of the same thoughts and concerns from Nebraskans on his journey across the state that prove to him that its diverse population is on the same page on issues related to the university.

“I think that, as we’ve traveled across the state, the message has been consistent of making sure that we do not lose our fundamental commitment to ag and natural resources, that we are aggressive with thinking about where we are today and what the future looks like,” he said. “I’ve heard that from the time that we left Lincoln until we arrived here in the Panhandle.”

In terms of direction and priorities for UNL, Bennett acknowledged that the university’s leaders will have to make some difficult decisions in the future in order to establish what it will be in the years to come. This includes budgeting, and Bennett made a point of showing his support for sustaining agricultural programming.

“I think we have to first acknowledge the budget and continue to work with the budget at the university. Continue to make sure that support for agriculture and natural resources isn’t sort of caught up in budget reductions at a level that makes it difficult to accomplish the goals that we have. That’s very important to me and near the top of my list of my priorities,” he said.

Another priority Bennett mentioned was growing university enrollment, the pace of which will be set by the decisions of its leaders and its partnerships with other institutions that make up its pool of potential students.

“I think we have to determine what size institution we want to be and then work across the state to make sure that the pipeline of college-ready students is available and we’re working with them,” he said. “We’re working with community college partners and other institutions across the state so that the pipeline does not suffer.”

Bennett also discussed the importance of graduate studies, particularly in agriculture, and praised the diversity and quality of students pursuing graduate degrees in agriculture that he had met in his travels so far.

“Investing in graduate education is really important, and attracting the best graduate students not just from the U.S. but really from across the world. We’ve seen an international presence of graduate students on this trip, and that makes me very happy,” Bennett said.

Looking to the future, Bennett said that he hopes to see UNL continue to serve as a leader in the fields of agriculture and natural resources, which will be accomplished by examining and embracing the university’s fundamental strengths.

“We don’t want to be sort of in the middle of the pack of our Big 10 colleagues,” he said. “We want to lead those institutions and have them look to the Nebraska system and Lincoln for best practices and what they should be doing.”

He also expressed his commitment to the extension system, which he said provides benefits for the university, its students and the entire population of Nebraska that he would like to see go beyond the scope of agriculture.

“These extension operations allow us to bring that here in a way that makes it much more accessible to the citizens, and I think that we have to expand that beyond just natural resources and think about all the ways that we can elevate and enrich this community because of the affiliation with the university system and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more specifically,” Bennett said.