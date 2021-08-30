UNL Conservation and Survey Division appoints Dr. Mohamed Khalil as geoscientist in Scottsbluff

He received a Ph.D. in geosciences from Justus Liebig University of Giessen, Germany. In addition to his position at Montana Tech, he has been a postdoctoral fellow at the Center of Geophysics at the University of Lisbon, Portugal. He received a master of science degree in geophysics and a bachelor of science in geology at Menufia University in Egypt.

Joeckel said, “We are fortunate to have Dr. Khalil join us because of his outstanding skills in the application of geophysics to problems in hydrogeology and geology and because of his great enthusiasm. His scholarly record evinces an ability to apply his research to a wide variety of environmental issues at and below the land surface. He will be a great addition to the already reputable personnel of the Conservation and Survey Division.”

Khalil said, “I’m eager to start my work in the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff and looking forward to meeting with the people of western Nebraska. My initial goal is creating multiple research channels in different topics such as hydrogeology, soil issues, and agricultural geophysics.”

The Conservation and Survey Division, part of the UNL School of Natural Resources, is headquartered in Lincoln on the East Campus of UNL. CSD personnel are also located in service area offices throughout the State.