UNL-PREC set to host research tour

The University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PREC) invites the public to explore new research and technologies on Aug. 23 at the center.

“It’s really open to everyone,” event chair, Xin Qiao, water/irrigation management specialist, said. “Although the topics are mainly focused toward growers, consultants and industries, it is open to everyone in the valley. So if someone is interested in agriculture, they are more than welcome to come visit and see what is going on at the center as well.”

The Panhandle Agriculture Research and Technologies Tour (PARTT), an annual event, will highlight up-to-date research and technologies on a variety of topics, including dry edible beans, and the latest information on the industries hot topics.

“There’s definitely something new every year, no matter what program, the pest management program and the weed science or pathology,” Qiao said. “So there will be a variety of new things to see.”

Registration and reception will begin at 8:30 a.m. at PREC, 4502 Ave. I. The event will begin at 8:55 a.m. with a welcome address and updates from the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR). Plot tours will follow at 9:15 a.m. with trailers to take attendees on routes to see outdoor presentations.

Plot tour topics will include:

— Jeff Bradshaw: Managing pollinator and pests in sunflowers.

— Nevin Lawrence: Using cover crops and rotational strategies for weed control in dry beans.

— Bob Harveson: What’s going on at pulse corner?

— Carlos Urrea: Update on the dry bean breeding program.

— Xin Qiao and Gary Stone: Sensor-based irrigation management.

— Mohammed Khalil: Geophysical investigation of paleochannels and groundwater in Scottsbluff using electrical resistivity tomography.

— Dipak Santra: Pulse crops for the Nebraska Panhandle.

— Bijesh Maharjan: Soil fertility management.

PREC will partner with the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Associate to provide the free event, lunch will be provided at 12 p.m.

Presentations in the PREC auditorium will begin at 1 p.m., topics will include:

— Jessica Groskopf: Agriculture economy update.

— Bijesh Maharjan: Climate-smart commodity production.

— Wei-zhen Liang: Detection of white mold in dry beans.

There will be a dry bean variety tour following the indoor activities at the Mitchell Ag Lab, hosted by Carlos Urrea.

“Everyone is more than welcome to come over and to take a look, see the fields and talk to the researchers, and talk to fellow growers, see how things are going,” Qiao said. “I know every year is a tough year for growers. Other than research and field tours, it’s also an opportunity to interact among each other, see how everything is going.”

For more information, contact the event chair Qiao at 308-632-1230.