A new report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability features current rates for custom services related to livestock production in Nebraska. It reflects the results of a statewide survey that was circulated in early 2023 to those who either provide or pay for custom work related to livestock.

The survey report is divided into sections based on the types of work, which include common custom livestock services, custom feed preparation and delivery charges, custom land/pasture maintenance services, fencing and trenching, livestock hauling, haying and baling, equipment rental and manure hauling and application.

The report lists the number of reported responses for each service, the average reported rate and a range that reflects the minimum and maximum rates reported. Rates include charges for the use of necessary equipment, fuel, labor and supplies provided by the custom operator.

This year marks the first publication of the report, which is a companion to the biennial Nebraska Farm Custom Rates Survey Report that features more detailed information about custom service rates related to cropping operations and is typically published in even-numbered years.

Nebraska custom rates reports are available on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, cap.unl.edu/customrates. A webinar covering the new livestock-related report will be held at noon Central time on Aug. 3. Registration is available on the same website.