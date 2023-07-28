The International Millets Conference will be held Aug. 1-3 at the Gering Civic Center in Gering. The conference is being jointly presented by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Rutgers University as part of the United Nations “International Years of Millets 2023.”

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the “International Year of Millets” resolution to raise awareness about the health benefits of the grain and its suitability for cultivation under changing climatic conditions.

The conference theme is “Promoting Millets through Interdisciplinary Research: New Varieties and New Markets for a Better Tomorrow.” Topics will include millets production in the U.S. and around the world. There will be presentations by High Plains millets producers, representatives from state government and the U.S. millets industries, millets breeders and agronomists, grain handlers and processors, marketers, and millets products (food, feed, and beverages) developers.

Keynote speakers: Chris Stum, President, High Plains Millet Association; representatives of the US Millets Industries; Leon and Cheryl Kriesel, CEO & owner, Kriesel Certified Seed Inc., Gurley; and an international panel of speakers from India, Italy, and Switzerland

Events include: Aug. 1, Field tour in Scottsbluff; Aug. 2, Morning, visit High Plains Ag Lab near Sidney and Kriesel Seeds in Gurley; Aug. 2 — Afternoon, conference opening and keynote talks at Gering Civic Center; Aug. 3, All day, presentations, project meeting, and panel discussion and in the evening, banquet dinner and round table discussions.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Dipak Santra at 308-765-2324 or by email at dsantra2@unl.edu. For Aug. 3 banquet dinner, RSVP for the meal count.